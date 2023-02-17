Earlier this week, I published an op-ed saying that the news about the Ohio explosion left out an important fact. And I have some shocking facts to share with you, if you think it’s just kooks who think vaccines cause autism.



One of many things “the news” isn’t telling you, is that the explosion happened right in the middle of the biggest population density (approx. 70,000) of the Amish. Their kids aren’t immunized, and their kids don’t get autism.



This is a problem because the CDC has been under pressure, also for decades, to compare Amish autism to the rate of autism in the general population.

With 8 known highly toxic chemicals that created a mushroom cloud of toxicity in the air in East Palestine, Ohio, lit on fire by the U.S government, the people within likely hundreds of miles will suffer for decades.

One thing that has come to my attention, by people who live among the Amish, is that they actually eat a lot of junk food, just like the American population does.

While I wasn’t aware of this, it actually makes the Amish an even more appropriate “control group” if they also eat a diet with significant amounts of toxic processed food. (If the CDC, then, cannot argue they eat a healthier diet than the rest of America.)

Autism has soared, in just 30 years, since in 1986 the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NVICA) was signed into law, releasing vaccine makers from legal liability for all the vaccines on the childhood schedule. Within a decade of 1990, by the time vaccine makers could profitably create and test vaccines, the number of vaccines in the childhood schedule doubled, from 11, to 22. Autism also more than doubled.

(And now the Covid vaccine has been put on the childhood schedule, by a 15-0 vote of the ACIP committee. Bringing the total number of vaccines in the childhood schedule to 75.)

In New Jersey, currently, 1 in 23 boys have autism. Whereas doctors in their 50’s were told in medical school they’d see one autism case, their entire career, on average.

UPI journalist, Dan Olmsted, searched for children who had not been exposed to mercury in vaccines—the "control group" in experiments. Olmsted scoured the Amish of Lancaster County, Penn., who refuse to immunize their infants. Given the national rate of autism, Olmsted calculated that there should be 130 cases of autism among the Amish.

He found only four. One had been exposed to high levels of mercury from a power plant. The other three—including one child adopted from outside the Amish community—had received their vaccines.

I will now share with you a curation of just a few items of interest in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s work that was published—and then quickly unpublished—in both Salon and Rolling Stone.

Kennedy was initially skeptical of the mothers’ claims that vaccines caused their children’s injuries. He refers to thimerosal, which is a vaccine ingredient containing high levels of ethylmercury, which I will refer to hereafter as “mercury”:

“As an attorney and environmentalist who has spent years working on issues of mercury toxicity, I frequently met mothers of autistic children who were absolutely convinced that their kids had been injured by vaccines. Privately, I was skeptical.“

“I doubted that autism could be blamed on a single source, and I certainly understood the government's need to reassure parents that vaccinations are safe; the eradication of deadly childhood diseases depends on it.“

“I tended to agree with skeptics like Rep. Henry Waxman, a Democrat from California, who criticized his colleagues on the House Government Reform Committee for leaping to conclusions about autism and vaccinations. "Why should we scare people about immunization," Waxman pointed out at one hearing, "until we know the facts?"

But Kennedy went on, in these later-published papers to say:

“It was only after reading the Simpsonwood transcripts, studying the leading scientific research and talking with many of the nation's preeminent authorities on mercury that I became convinced that the link between thimerosal and the epidemic of childhood neurological disorders is real.“

“Five of my own children are members of the Thimerosal Generation--those born between 1989 and 2003—who received heavy doses of mercury from vaccines.”

Kennedy continues:

‘The elementary grades are overwhelmed with children who have symptoms of neurological or immune-system damage. Patti White, a school nurse, told the House Government Reform Committee in 1999.”

“Vaccines are supposed to be making us healthier; however, in 25 years of nursing I have never seen so many damaged, sick kids. Something very, very wrong is happening to our children, White said.“

“More than 500,000 kids currently suffer from autism, and pediatricians diagnose more than 40,000 new cases every year. The disease was unknown until 1943, when it was identified and diagnosed among 11 children born in the months after thimerosal was first added to baby vaccines in 1931.”

There’s good news: Iowa has recently banned the use of thimerosal in vaccines, and 32 other states are considering doing so. When NVICA was passed in 1986, this transferred liability from vaccine makers to the government. The government did this because the drug makers were paying out so much in claims that it made vaccines unprofitable.

Vaccine makers were threatening not to make them anymore, with the American public convinced that they eradicated smallpox and polio and were beneficial to society.

(In fact, polio and smallpox disappeared faster in non-immunizing countries, as Neil Z. Miller has documented well in his book I read in 1997, after my own children’s vaccine injuries caused rapid-onset, life-threatening asthma, as well as eczema and allergies.)

While some argue that autism just wasn’t known and diagnosed properly, any of us who sat in classrooms in the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s know that we didn’t see the autistic behavior now pervasive in mainstream classrooms and in special-needs education.

JB Handley, father of a severely autistic young adult, does a good job in his book How to End the Autism Epidemic, of disproving this thesis. Fact is, most of the new cases of autism cluster within a single generation of children.

In 1977, a Russian study found that adults exposed to much lower concentrations of mercury than those given to American children still suffered brain damage years later. Russia banned thimerosal from children's vaccines 20 years ago, and Denmark, Austria, Japan, Great Britain and all the Scandinavian countries have done the same, since.

The millions of expired Covid vaccines the people aren’t choosing to get, thrown away in Sweden last week, hopefully make Pharma, the most profitable industry in the world, at least a little less profitable and powerful. Profit can conflict with the best interests of the public.

While metal fillings are another exposure to mercury, they mostly are not placed in children anymore, with over 60% of American dentists now placing only non-mercury fillings, despite no admission by the American Dental Association that the mercury in fillings has caused terrible health problems for many decades—and the exposure from vaccines dwarfs the exposure by metal fillings, in children at least.

"You couldn't even construct a study that shows thimerosal is safe," says Dr. Boyd Haley, who headed the chemistry department at the University of Kentucky. "It's just too darn toxic. If you inject thimerosal into an animal, its brain will sicken. If you apply it to living tissue, the cells die. If you put it in a petri dish, the culture dies. Knowing these things, it would be shocking if one could inject it into an infant without causing damage."

Kennedy’s now-unpublished work also stated: “Internal documents reveal that Eli Lilly, which first developed thimerosal, knew from the start that its product could cause damage—and even death—in both animals and humans. In 1930, the company tested thimerosal by administering it to 22 patients with terminal meningitis, all of whom died within weeks of being injected—a fact Lilly didn't bother to report in its study declaring thimerosal safe.”

Kennedy’s later-unpublished article contained dozens of examples of how thimerosal has caused death and destruction, as proven in many different studies, and our government covered it up or refused to acknowledge it.

As thanks for his work in exposing the danger of vaccines, Robert F. Kenney Jr. has been rewarded, by his work being denied publication, or unpublished, in many places—plus his career of speaking 65 times a year being almost completely destroyed. He is now invited to speak only at medical-freedom events, wherein he “preaches to the choir.”

While his uncle and father were killed by the CIA, and Nixon was impeached under false pretenses due to a statement he made that he knew the CIA killed John F. Kennedy—his nephew RFK Jr. is not only a modern-day hero, taking slings and arrows constantly in the media (look up his Wiki page!)--but may actually have the worst outcome of the three Kennedy men.

Yes, his father and uncle were murdered, but RFK Jr. remains among us, but is among one of the most persecuted Americans, criticized publicly even by his own family—for speaking up about the dangers of vaccines.

It seems that if “Science” is the religion of our day, and “Science” includes debate and full transparency of data—even if you believe that vaccines prevent disease, the American people should have a voice in discussing the issues. One does not have to be a PhD in a scientific field, to be capable of scientific discourse.

I hope that the dangers of mercury will no longer be covered up and mostly unknown to the public, but will instead be removed from vaccines in the U.S. and in developing nations, like they have in Russia and many parts of Europe and Scandinavia.

The argument for why Africa and India receive vaccines containing thimerosal is that the preservative is needed, for them to be stored and shipped to faraway locations by the developed nations who want to sell them there, or donate our excess inventory.

It is my hope that one day RFK Jr. will be vindicated, and all of America will have mercury-free vaccines, plus the right to opt-out of them entirely. Iowa and California have already banned mercury in vaccines; unfortunately, aluminum is then often added to vaccines, which is just as toxic. And, there are other highly problematic toxic compounds in vaccines, too.

If vaccines work, then the vaccinated should not need to fear the unvaccinated. And the suppression of data and debate is unnecessary. In fact, debate and full transparency is crucial.

