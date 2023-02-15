Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Lisa@eatrealfood
Feb 15, 2023

Wow interesting hypotheses. One Amish farmer is being sued by our gov for his simple farming practice. Like the aboriginies in Australia independent groups are being terrorized into a forced societal compliance. The technocrats want everyone sickly dependent on their patented food,medicine legal and ESG systems.

2 replies
Sheri Bauer
Feb 19, 2023

I urge anyone who wants clarity on dioxin and needs tools to fight in court to check out journalist, Eric Francis Coppolino, in upstate New York who has been investigating dioxins for 40 years.He made a public offering of all of his documentation to citizens and journalists. His first personal battle with dioxin was in New Paltz, NY. He then was informed by a woman, Carol van Strum who fought a dioxin battle in Oregon, has documents of the research, has an impressive story of the litigation. He has been working on the Ohio story for many day now. This is an offer of his documentation to citizens and journalists; anyone facing off on this poisoning issue in court and anyone who needs a head start and factual clarity on what dioxin is, how it has been covered up, the techniques used to cover it up, and the history of past litigation This is just one recent broadcast. https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/dioxin-resources-page-for-citizens#details

24 more comments...

