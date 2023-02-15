The Amish have been a terrible problem for the CDC and US government, for many decades.

They are the "smoking gun" in the whole vaccine industry and agenda that affects almost all of America's children, for life.

And the tanker train car full of mustard gas exploded right in the middle of the Amish population density.

Why are the Amish a problem, a control group that the CDC has to destroy, to keep the agenda going?

Because they don't vaccinate their kids, and they didn't get the Covid vaccine.

They're the one large, cohesive community united in rejecting modern inventions. And while they don’t have a smart phone or a TV, they were thriving.

They don't spray their fields with glyphosate (Roundup)--so their food they eat is clean, and ours isn't.

They don't vaccinate their livestock--whereas all the livestock YOU eat is vaccinated. (And I do mean all--your grass fed, free range, and organic livestock, vaccinated by law. This taints the secretions [dairy] and ovulatory products [eggs] of that livestock as well.)

Soon to be vaccinated with mRNA. It's been announced in Australia and other places.

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up.

Since the Amish don't vax their kids, people have demanded for decades that the CDC do studies on Amish kids' rate of autism, compared to the general population.

(They really don't have autistic kids and adults, nor do they have 52% of their kids with chronic illnesses, like America at large does.)

Autism and other childhood illnesses have been rising meteorically, downstream of 1986's NVICA, or National Vaccine Injury and Compensation Act, signed into law by Reagan.

In which the government removed all legal liability from vaccine makers. The legislature, the president, and even parents of vax-injured kids agreed to it. Not realizing the unintended consequences.

So, by several years after 1986, as the floodgates opened and the vaccine industry became newly, wildly profitable–not having to pay the families of the injured–the number of vaccines pushed on children rose from 6, to now 75.

Rates of every childhood chronic illness began to rise, since 1990. To the point of literally 2,000% more autism, in one generation.

My age cohort were told in med school that they'd see one autistic child in their careers, it was so rare.

Which is why you knew 0 or 1 autistic kid in school, if you're my age (56). And it’s not that they just didn’t know how to diagnose it, as CDC weakly insists. Whole books have used hundreds of scientific references, to disprove that.

Now pediatricians see autistic children every day. Ask them. The autistic among us almost categorically have gut issues, not just brain damage.

It strains credulity to think that a tanker train explosion that will inevitably make everyone near it sick--with FEMA and the National Guard refusing to even show up to help, and thousands of dead fish in the waterways--is an accident.

I have never seen an air quality alert, in my beach town in Florida. But, I did, in the weather app, the day after the explosion in Ohio.

The Amish were the CONTROL GROUP. And now they will suffer with cancer, neurodegenerative disease, auto-immune disease, and heart disease--just like everyone else.

The same diseases that anyone paying the slightest bit of attention have seen exploding in America the last two years.

Insurance companies have said they've seen up to a 40% rise in excess mortality in 2022 versus previous year averages. 10% being a "catastrophic" increase you might see once in 200 years. And 40% being unprecedented in the history of life insurance.

As if levels of cancer, auto-immune, neurological and thrombotic and cardiopulmonary diseases weren't already at crisis levels.

I'm praying for the Amish. But the thousands of dead fish in their waterways tell the sad tale.

Our government is sick and sadistic beyond imagination.

Thank you for your support of my Substack channel. I and people like me are siloed on the Big Tech platforms. Substack was started by freedom activist entrepreneurs. Unfortunately, they recently received almost a quarter-billion dollars from the enemy. This may be a limited hangout, here. But until then, thank you for spreading and supporting my work, and doing all you can to help North America wake up to what's been done to us.

