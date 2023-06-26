Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bacon Commander's avatar
Bacon Commander
Jun 26, 2023

I was in Budapest on vacation at a great hotel spa. I purposefully was there for the wet sauna and mineral water baths. They had a single person plunge pool. I've heard about the benefits of doing so. I got up to a minute submerged to my neck. By that time, after you can do a minute, it doesn't seem so bad. I miss that vacation and hotel!

Reply
Share
Sheila Murrey's avatar
Sheila Murrey
Jun 26, 2023

I would love that! But we would have to share a ride over with someone from Bradenton (until Aug 21), after that from Ocala, since we no longer have a car. And hubby post-stroke rides better in back seat and I got nervous driving.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture