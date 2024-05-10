Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Suzy Lindgren's avatar
Suzy Lindgren
May 12, 2024

I just started Robin's structured water challenge yesterday! Sleep was great last night and that is rare these days! Can't wait to see more results!

KB
May 10, 2024Edited

I will say a huge Keto youtube doc says drink when you are thirsty...NOT the 8 glass BS we've heard. You really flush out too many of your minerals/salt/mag etc peeing so damn much. Your body should tell you, but how many ppl are in tune with their bodies/heart/mind?? most have never fasted so they could learn what hunger or thirst really feels like. There is a lot going on when you are in low carb ketosis...I have learned the secret to supplements for that AND when fasting...so much easier if you make sure to add electrolytes...easy peasy

