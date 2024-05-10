Someone please find me the evidence that human beings need to drink 8 glasses a day of water?

I’d love to know. I cannot find any support for that.

I certainly can find people repeating that all over the internet and in books. But where did it come from?

I love to dig to the “bottom” of things. Sometimes I do, and cannot “hit bottom.” This is one of those things where I’m as mystified as you are, as to where this started.

I could be cynical and say that it started when they started putting chlorine and fluoride in our water. It seems to have happened around the same time.

But, I want to point something out. Nothing is more HYDRATING than:

1. Fruit, and

2. Structured water, or H302

(I know, you’ve probably never heard that WATER can be H302. If you want to learn more, check out my blog post about how to make your water “structured”--and how as newborns, we were full of structured, or H302, or “EZ” water.)

You’re aware that fruit is full of water. But did you know it’s “structured water?”

The best kind, worth whole glasses full of H2O, which you were taught in school is water, the only water.

I’ll write about FRUIT, in my next post.

Fruit has gotten a bad rap in recent years. As the marketers have flocked to Keto, then Carnivore.

But I’ll fill you in on the truth about fruit. Which is, it’s delicious, it’s good for you, and it’s never caused any diabetes!

