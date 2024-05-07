I’ve been deep in research about the potential benefits of putting your Ultimate Minerals in filtered water—and then “charging” a bottle of it in the sunshine, or using a red-light device.

(You can watch this, rather than read it, here, if you prefer.)

Did you know that researchers have discovered that water isn’t always H2O? But rather, the most important water found in the human body is H302! That’s a very different molecule.

It turns out that what we were taught in school about water–may be very inadequate or even wrong. Especially as it pertains to human health.

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up. Thank you for supporting our mission.

Want to participate in my research, for creating “water” that is far more useable by your body? If so, I want to hear from you. And I want to invite you into an experiment on your own health, for a month. I’ll explain the very easy steps:

I’m personally finding drinking water with minerals that become “structured” by light energies--to be absolutely amazing.

I want to teach you how to create “structured water” to drink. (Or you can put that water in your green smoothie.)

You’ll add a dropperful of Ultimate Minerals to a quart jar of filtered water. Now you’ve replaced the minerals that the filtering took out.

Next, put that jar of water in the sunshine for an hour or longer. On your porch, or in the back yard.

You could also put it in front of a red-light device for a few minutes, if you have one.

You’re “charging” your minerals-rich water with the light frequencies from the sun, which “structure” the water to be powerfully regenerative and protective in the body.

I want to know after you’ve done this daily for a month, what you notice. I’ll send a survey out, in a month, if you sign up to participate in my research, so you can tell me what health benefits you may have noticed.

Check out the references below about structured water, if you want to study more about why I’m doing this experiment, and think it’s a very important discovery.

This may unlock some keys to health. My own experiment with this, so far, is impressive!

I feel amazing since I started drinking sun-charged water with Ultimate Minerals in it!

I believe from what I am reading that there may be benefits of “structured water” you can make best, yourself, without a need for any gadget or pills--and I’d love to have you test whether you experience:

organ, tissue, muscle and cellular repair

detoxification from harmful chemicals

better digestion

better sleep

better brain and neurological function

higher energy

blood sugar stability (and diabetes prevention)

fertility, and the health of reproductive organs

You see, there’s a “fourth phase of water” that we weren’t taught in school. We were taught water can be a gas, a liquid, or a solid (which is ice).

The fourth phase we weren’t taught about is more of a “gel,” structuring the water into a hexagonal structure. What if drinking this structure, or “EZ” water, is far more hydrating?

A number of studies with exciting results have been done using “structured water,” mostly on farm animals.

Years ago, I interviewed Dr. Gerald Pollock, after reading his book, The Fourth Phase of Water. About his discoveries, about how the body uses and needs “structured water,” or water that forms in a hexagonal shape, and how it protects us from toxicity, and has many important functions in the body.

He discovered that water can be H3O2. You were never taught that, right? You were always taught water is H2O!

What if that difference matters—a LOT? Newborns come into the world full of structured water.

You can drink H2O, but what if drinking structured water protects your cells, gives you more energy, and hydrates you much better, with less fluid—since just being hydrated has countless health benefits!

Dr. Pollack has done two Ted Talks on the “fourth phase of water.” I’ve shared the links in the References, along with highlights of my research, going into PubMed articles and what other researchers and journalists have to say on the topic.

If you want to use your Ultimate Minerals to help me with this research, please let us know you want to give this a try, and be part of my study. Then, I’ll send you a survey, in a month.

If you want to use Ultimate Minerals, the most important supplement I’ve ever discovered, check out the link in References.

I’ve been re-researching Dr. Gerald Pollock’s The Fourth Phase of Water, where I am studying how we may not be aware of how powerful WATER can be, when it is in the right conditions.

Before you were born, people drank sun-charged water that picked up minerals from organic plant matter, in streams. The consequence was a more resilient, disease-minimized population, getting nutrients and the perfect conditions for excellent strength, health, and resilience.

Now, people drink tap water with chlorine and fluoride and other toxic chemicals. Or they drink filtered water devoid of minerals.

Many of us drink water sitting in plastic bottles, where plastics leach into the water:

A recent study showed that 64% of bottled-water brands are just tap water. Including brands you may trust!

I have been amazed at how EPIC I feel, when I started sun-charging quart jars of filtered water with Ultimate Minerals in it. The structured water may also be called “EZ (or exclusion zone) water,” related to Dr. Pollack’s discoveries.

(You may also put a magnet around the jar of water, by the way, to create this kind of water. Or even a weak red-light device can 10X the EZ water in a few minutes. One study showed that mineral-rich water exposed to sunlight keeps its structure for a month--even if you microwave it for five minutes!)

Let us know by signing up here, if you’re going to try this experiment! Carefully notice any impacts on your energy or your health. In a month, I’ll send out a questionnaire to get your results.

If you want to learn more about this topic, check out the references below! If you’re out of Ultimate Minerals, get some here for $5 off using the coupon code EXPERIMENT.

I’m all for the quick-and-easy hacks many marketers out there are proposing, but when I research them, mostly they fall apart. I don’t think a pill or a gadget can possibly be as useful as replicating the conditions found in nature.

Most of the supplements people are taking aren’t what they think they are—they’re usually synthetic ingredients, derived using petrochemical solvents, and the average consumer is unaware of this.

Ultimate Minerals is just fulvic and humic acids straight from ancient organic plant matter—which is what used to be in clean spring water. No chemicals or breaking of molecular bonds involved.

And the sunshine imparts nutrients human beings need.

Learn more about structured water, in my interview of Dr. Pollock. To add to your water that you use for drinking, or tea, or smoothies--the energetic frequencies that benefit the electrical organism called the human being.

(Feel free to try this experiment for your cat or dog, too! Some of the most interesting studies or evidence I’ve cited, below, were done on animals!)

See References below, along with a link to Ultimate Minerals and a discount code. Thank you for your support of this blog! Some of our links compensate GreenSmoothieGirl. Some of our links compensate GreenSmoothieGirl.



REFERENCES

Ultimate Minerals here, use coupon code EXPERIMENT for a discount, if you don’t have a clean source of fulvic/humic acid.

My podcast episode with Dr. Pollack (the short version of a 90-min interview)

Dr. Pollock’s first Ted Talk 10 years ago



Dr. Pollack’s Ted Talk 7 years ago





My colleague Ari Whitten’s interview of Dr. Pollack, for a much longer version



A study on structured water’s benefits on animals

Also go to PubMed and search on “structured water” for much more.

Share Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Follow GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook

Follow Robyn Openshaw on Facebook

Join Robyn on Telegram

Follow Robyn on Twitter