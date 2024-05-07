Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ClearMiddle's avatar
ClearMiddle
May 8, 2024

"...You probably don't know about?" I knew. I did an extended online thing with Ari Whitten in 2016, when I retired. Red light, EZ water, and lots more. I remember others after him, names forgotten, pointing to Pollack and Ling. _On the Back of a Tiger_ / Perceive Think Act Films. Donated to it. The documentary never happened as far as I could tell. There are some little pieces of it here that include Peat, Pollack, and Ling: https://www.youtube.com/@perceivethinkactfilms5193/videos

I was wondering if you would mention what EZ stands for, and you did.

It's nice to stumble across actual biological science from time to time. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Sylvie's avatar
Sylvie
May 7, 2024

What are you given to hydrate at the hospital? Water? No. Saline. Do our cells take in water or make their own water? They make their own water. Structured water is certainly better than dead water. Foods high in water content, even better.

Those same foods, also high in minerals(hopefully).

Making sure when you salt your foods, you are using the vast quality salt.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture