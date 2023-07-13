Why is mainstream media suddenly everywhere telling you ASPARTAME (NutraSweet, Equal) is deadly?

Well, it’s not for your “safety and protection.” You have to research and observe how Big Food works, for decades, to figure this out. It’s not like the media will tell you about this.

We have actually known for decades that aspartame is deadly. The evidence is massive and undeniable.

Neurological disorders and symptoms and cancer occur often, most notably, in those who consume neurotoxins regularly.

They drive an old synthetic sweetener off the market via consumer sentiment, sometimes using manipulated studies, when it’s losing its patent and when the industry wants to bring you its new synthetic patented sweetener.

Patented fake sweeteners make some powerful companies billions of dollars on new fake-sweetened ingredients and foods.

There’s also a big media push to disparage more natural sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit.

Read the actual articles. Click the links. Pay attention and use your critical thinking skills. What you’ll see is:

There’s no actual proof that stevia and monk fruit are bad for you. They’re processed, and eating a piece of fruit is obviously better, for your “sweet tooth.” But by themselves, there’s no evidence stevia or monk fruit cause problems, and have been used for 100+ years as sweeteners.

In recent years, they’ve been putting stevia in blends with the sugar alcohols. (Stevia: safe. Sugar alcohols: not safe. That’s why you get gas, bloat, or a bellyache.) So it appears to me that they put a harmful sweetener with a non-harmful one, and then did studies blaming both sweeteners for health problems.

A few decades ago, they drove saccharin off the market to make way for aspartame.

I’m not saying saccharin is great, but they did studies feeding rats exponentially more of it than any human would ever eat.

To prove it was bad. To get you to eat aspartame instead.

I believed the lie in college and consumed aspartame. I had trans-ischemic attacks (TIA, mini strokes), migraines, and vertigo.

I would fall off the sidewalk walking to class. I got sick over and over. When I felt a migraine coming on, I had to take a hardcore painkiller and get in bed, within 10 minutes, or my right arm would go numb, and I couldn’t speak, or see very well. I’d sleep for 4 or 5 hours in the middle of the day.

When I felt the migraine and TIA coming on, I’d have to get someone to tend my little children, fast. I knew in a matter of minutes, I wouldn’t be capable of it.

In college, I was also eating ramen noodles to try to survive on $10/week. Monosodium glutamate is another horrible neurotoxin.

I gave both of them up when I learned better, and all those horrible symptoms disappeared and have never returned. I have literally never had a headache for decades.

Many people have terrible symptoms for many years, not realizing what causes them. So often, people just accept symptoms as some kind of “normal,” especially since everybody they know has various diagnoses and symptoms, too.

But it’s not normal. It’s common, but it’s not normal. Luckily, it’s also not necessary! To have strange neurological and auto-immune problems.

I fought my children’s father in a legal mediation as he fed my kids processed foods containing neurotoxins and my youngest began having terrible neurological symptoms that he called “daytime nightmares” behind his eyes. He was only 9 years old.

I lost the mediation. Even though a pediatrician in my neighborhood had armed me with 65 pages of research linking my son’s issues to neurotoxins in food only his father fed him.

I took the 65 pages of research to mediation. The judge tried. The ex-husband didn’t budge, just wanted to win.

Expect more of the same in the artificial sweeteners war–new toxic concoctions that may make you sick and it may take you years of misery to figure it out.

So it’s best to just avoid neurotoxins. Here’s a short video I did, that tells you what the most common neurotoxins are, found in many processed foods. I made a free wallet card for you, so that you know the clever ways that food manufacturers have re-named the neurotoxins so you don’t spot them in ingredient lists.

If you haven’t heard me say it this week, the more you can discover delicious combinations of whole organic plant foods, the better, as in:

1. Greens

2. Vegetables

3. Fruits

4. Legumes

5. Whole grains

6. Nuts

7. Seeds

8. Herbs and spices

If you need help making the transition to a whole-foods diet, I filmed this free video series on how I made the switch, half my life ago.

I enjoy my food now as much as I did then. And I rarely eat processed foods, nor anything injected with a vaccine, or fed antibiotics and steroids (all of those concentrate in the animal’s flesh or excretions or ovulatory products).

I don’t eat animals that are raised in the low vibrations of misery and suffering.

Yes, grass-fed beef is better for you than grain-fed, but all those animals are vaccinated, and I do mean all, unless you raised it yourself.

Nothing I have accomplished would have been possible if I hadn’t made the whole-foods transition. I was fat, sick and nearly dead. Here’s to better things for you, too!



