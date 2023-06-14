I ran 10 beautiful, amazing liver detox retreats in the Swiss Alps, for 9 years. Today, Facebook showed me this photo we took, hiking out the front door of the clinic, and up the road, after dinner.

We were looking out at the beautiful Calanca Valley, and one of our hikers took this pic with his phone.

In March, 2020, our retreat for the upcoming June was booked solid. Everyone mass-canceled, believing what they were told by the media and every government official.

I had been screaming on FB since Feb. 27 that we were being told a lot of fiction. Already, in Chinese medical journals, the death rate of the virus had been published showing 0.1% mortality rate, which is about the same as a bad year of the seasonal flu.

The nonstop footage of Chinese people walking down the street, and suddenly keeling over dead, should have been a clue, too. For me, it was.

On Mar. 26, 2020, Tony Fauci said in the New England Journal of Medicine, in an op-ed piece, that he projected a fatality rate from Covid to be about 0.1%. In public, though, daily, even that exact day–he was giving a VERY different version of events, terrifying everyone in America.

But those planning to fly to Europe in a few months were all writing us, in a panic, canceling. Within days, I had to cancel the retreat.

Ironically, something Dr. Petra Wiechel, MD, who owns the Swiss Mountain Clinic with her husband told me in 2018, suddenly came back into sharp focus. She’d told me, then, that vaccine passports were coming to the European Union.

I had no idea what she was talking about, in 2018 as she said this. In March 2020, it all seemed very real. With a sinking feeling, I realized that all our work collaborating to take people from North America to Europe–had come to a permanent end.

You may be saying, “But you could get on a plane today!” True, but those retreats didn’t happen by magic. I had to plan with the Wiechel family, and promote the retreat, for 9 months in advance, involving a lot of my own time and investment, for that event to be successful.

I cannot do that ever again, with all the planning and promotion involved, and not knowing what is coming next.

On June 5, just this month, the WHO and the European Union signed a contract to force Europe onto vaccine passports. Even with the pandemic behind us–and with the coronavirus now the severity of the common cold–and the pharma solution via syringe a complete and utter fail:

The EU has continued to use the crisis to further the agenda Dr. Wiechel warned me about, long before Covid. I personally wouldn’t go to Europe right now, if you gave me the trip for free.

However, if you go? Go soon. Germany and the U.K. are now deep in recession. Illegal immigration was going on there, en masse, before it became a free-for-all here in the U.S. across our Southern border.

Their political instability, social unrest, crime, and economic conditions have tanked, since 2020. I’m sure you’ll be fine if you stick to the tourist spots, and going now, in 2023, would be a much better idea than planning a 2024 trip.

Germany’s federal officials seem to be just as hell-bent on acting against the interests of the German people as the Bidenistas seem intent on taking a wrecking ball to our own country.

Someone blew up their critical natural-gas pipeline, the Nord Stream II, and German officials haven’t uttered a word about it. You’d almost think that the German leadership doesn’t care that Germans have fuel to heat and air-condition their homes and offices.

I have theories about why German and American executive branches of government seem to do nothing but harm to their own countries’ citizens. But that’s a big topic, for another day.

I looked at moving to MX in 2020. I even got us a Temporary Resident Visa, and went there, to finish the process. Several of my friends had fled the U.S. for Latin America.

We did complete the visas, but decided it wasn’t for us. Mazatlán was more masked, more terrified of Covid (and La Polizia), than anywhere we’d been in the U.S. We visited American friends there, fleeing the insanity of the U.S., but didn’t see anything there but risk, albeit somewhat different risks.

They grow a lot of food there, and the Mexican people are friendly and hard working. There’s that. But also, you can’t take your guns, you can’t order things from American companies easily, and you’re in a country where the drug cartels are widely considered to control the government.

You can read more about the deal, here, between the EU and WHO to force travelers to and from Europe to “produce their papers” proving they’ve gotten all the injections required.

Of course media outlets are scoffing at an agenda of the loss of basic liberties, but the stated goal is to “encourage maximum uptake [of vaccines] and participation.” It appears they intend to roll out many “products,” including globally accessible medical records.

If you want to go to Europe, go soon. I’m sure it will take them some time, to roll out their plans.

Perhaps they’re setting up the infrastructure, and the program to require your full compliance with vax mandates rolling out if we have a new plandemic-I-mean-pandemic.

I’m glad I got to travel all over Europe, several times, as my family originated in Western Europe, two centuries ago, coming to America. But I’m staying put, here in Florida, for the duration.

