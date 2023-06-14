Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

User's avatar
Ringmaster's avatar
Ringmaster
Jun 14, 2023

I agree with your sentiment but I take it further: Keep boycotting any country that had strict covid lockdown policies AND American businesses that had them as well. If you want a vacation spend your money in red states. #NeverForget #NoAmnesty

Nona 104's avatar
Nona 104
Jun 14, 2023

Another reason to be wary of traveling outside the country is that you may have no problem going into the county but if something happens while you’re there you may not make it back home. I worry about that constantly because my husband works jobs in different states. When states started locking down that was a big worry.

I wouldn’t fly unless absolutely necessary with the uncertainties surrounding the pilots getting the shot.

