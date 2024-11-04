Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Truth Seeker
Nov 4, 2024

This is fantastic! Husband and I stopped ALL supplements as well, about 3 months ago. I found “Agent131711” on Substack and did the deep dive into the rabbit hole of supplements. We’ve been LIED TO, yet ONCE AGAIN!!! HOW can ‘they’ get away with poisoning us, over and over. It’s like if they can’t ‘get’ us one way, they’ll try another way; through supplements, vaccines, Medicare procedures, and on and on!!

Joe Sherman
Feb 19, 2025

What a great topic. I must add my two cents. My input boils down to, yes use supplements, herbs, exercise, sleep, and add in hormone supplementation when the inevitable decline starts for thyroid and sex hormones.

Herbs and supplements are effective and necessary in our society for good health and quality of life, in my personal experience.

Learn to eat the good all foods and avoid all junk foods completely. It’s essential to become educated on the subject by reading and continually learning, talking with others on the journey, sharing, asking questions to the point where we each become our own knowledgeable source.

My journey using herbs and supplements for health purposes began when I was about thirty, and I’m nearly 72 now. My wife and I regularly use a variety of vitamins, minerals, herbs. Since the COVID fiasco we’ve added quercetin and zinc to beef up our resistance to recurring health threats.

The challenge for us is to obtain quality supplements at reasonable price and avoid the fraudsters that can show up on Amazon. Learn to read and understand labels and how to watch for fraudsters.

We have discovered that allopathic Dr.s are not trained or inclined to help us with diet or supplementation issues. We now use “functional” Dr.s who are also are able to help with the hormone side of things. Finding affordable services is a necessary skill in these times.

For us the essential supplements include:

Vitamin

(D3 + K2), B3, B6, B12, E, recently added C

Minerals (chelated form): Magnesium, Zinc

Omega 3 northern cold water fish oil (avoid chemical processed omega 3 forms)

Herbs:

Turmeric (this one is huge, I both use daily supplementation and regular generous use for cooking)

These are basics. Add other herbs as you learn more.

Find a wellness/ functional Dr to help with dosage level for the minerals and vitamins.

This is a journey. Learn to enjoy it.

Also, read the midwestern doctor substack, and Dr mercola, etc.

