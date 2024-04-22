Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monica's avatar
Monica
Apr 22, 2024

Well this article sure is a hard pill to swallow. 😳

Looking forward to the research❣️

Reply
Share
wilson's avatar
wilson
Apr 22, 2024

of course, no rational individual should have a problem with this. By now everyone should know that virtually everything is a scam and a lie.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture