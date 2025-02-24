Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Jenkins's avatar
Chris Jenkins
Feb 24, 2025

I’m not planning on getting one either. My parents were pretty irritated with me recently when I made that comment.

My diet is not as clean as yours but we do eat cleaner than 90% if people we know although we do eat meat.

My current plan includes fasting 3-5 days 4 times a year. I’ve been adjusting my fasting regimen for 20 years. Hope that’s a good detox.

Reply
Share
Hamilton Creek's avatar
Hamilton Creek
Feb 27, 2025

If no mucous plaque was visible during a colonoscopy then we don’t have it, correct?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture