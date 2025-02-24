So, I’ve never had a colonoscopy, and don’t plan to.

Unless by some outside chance, I find myself having troublesome digestive problems.

This shouldn’t be taken as medical advice, because not only am I not a doctor, but also:

For people who eat flour products, sugar products, and animal products regularly, and for whom fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds, greens and legumes aren’t the staples of your diet–which is most people–maybe you should get a colonoscopy.

(Especially if you don’t plan to change your diet to the above. And detoxify with us!)

(Also if your parents or siblings had colon cancer, you’re at higher risk. And all the more important to read the rest of this blog post, too!)

The one thing that applies to all of us, with regard to risk from colonoscopy, is the small but not insignificant risk of a perforation of the bowel, that happens occasionally during the procedure.

After all, a sharp object is snaking through 30’ to 35’ of GI tract:

Which is crammed into a space inside your body that is 12” wide, and 12” tall, at most!

And when people do experience a perforation of the bowel, the contents of the bowel can spill into the abdomen, causing infection and even sepsis and death.

I would guess that those with weak, decaying pockets of dead or dying tissue, diverticulitis (also called diverticulosis) would be more likely to experience the perforations.

Healthy, strong muscle tissue isn’t likely to perforate all the way through. So, those most likely to need to have the colonoscopy screening, are most likely to have the pockets of dead or dying flesh, to perforate.

Changing my diet at about the age of 30 wasn’t due to wanting to avoid colonoscopies.

It was due to doing my first detox, and seeing catarrhal mucoid plaque vacating the premises!

If you don’t know what that is, think tire rubber. (Or google it! We also have photos in our Detox Manual. And in a private group for our detoxers, called Poo Corner!)

The photos show the catarrh, or plaque, in the exact shape you’d expect it to be, adhering for years to the walls of the small intestine and large intestine.

I’d seen hundreds of photos of detox doctor Bernard Jensen’s patients’ catarrhal mucoid plaque, in his books.

The stuff was so old, and rubbery, that most of the photos were held with tongs, by a person wearing yellow rubber gloves!

So, after my first detoxification, when similar material came out of my own body, I promised myself to eat a high-fiber, nutrient-dense, mostly plant-based whole-food diet, for the rest of my life.

And I have done that. You may be thinking that I then chose health over pleasure. But it’s not true!

I just took the time to find things I enjoyed, and at the same time, my tastes changed!

I truly enjoy my plant-based whole-food diet as much now, as I did when I was eating burgers and Diet Coke.

Only, I feel so much better now. And, my risk of colon cancer is so low, I don’t worry about colonoscopies.

I also do an abbreviated version of our 26-Day Detox, twice a year.

(After doing the whole 26-day program once, to identify any food sensitivities, you can do the 11-day version twice a year, with us. No big deal, involving just one weekend.)

So, I don’t eat a perfect diet. Better than 99% of people do, but not perfect. I do adhere 100% to the program, during the 11-day detox. Because it’s not a diet, it’s preparation for a productive liver and gallbladder and kidney flush.

Which is the human-body equivalent of your car’s oil change!

And I still eat 98%+ plant-based. And because of that, I’ve never used Metamucil (a gastric irritant, by the way) or anything else, because the plant-based diet optimizes healthy digestion.

I hope you’ll check out the 26-Day Detox.

And back in the early days of GreenSmoothieGirl online (circa 2007), I spent a full-time year putting together, and testing on others, the whole-food diet that changed my life all those years ago.

To make the manual, my four young kids had to enjoy the recipe! Not just me.

The course is called 12 Steps to Whole Foods, and it’s the 12 most important changes I made to my diet.

Another yucky issue related to colonoscopies is the fact that they made you drink nearly a gallon of a fluid containing artificial dye, toxic propylene glycol, sugars and salts, and laxatives.

To prepare yourself for the procedure. (If I did ever do a colonoscopy, I wouldn’t drink that stuff, I’d just do the 11-day version of the detox first, and go in with an empty colon.)

If you’re committed to eating animal flesh and dairy products, sugar and flour products, and a diet low in natural fiber:

In combination, those make a gluey combination that can build up in the 30’ gastrointestinal tract. So, these are the consequences:

1. You’re at higher risk of colorectal cancers, Crohn’s Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease (IBS), diverticulosis (pockets of dead or dying flesh in the colon) and other issues with the GI tract that make life miserable.

2. You probably should follow an MD’s guidelines to get colonoscopies, as you’re at higher risk for everything in #1.

3. Parasites (and eggs, and larvae) in nests and in growing quantities, are highly likely, because they thrive on food like animal products (and gluey foods like sugar and flour) that take days or weeks to digest.

(In other words, worms love rot and decay. You can take anti-parasite drugs, but they have toxic effects, and the parasites will come right back, until the inner terrain is cleaned up!)

4. No judgment here, as you’re certainly in the majority of Americans, but my team is standing by and would love to help you detoxify, any time you’re willing to consider a change.

Start here, reviewing this video!

Maybe your friends and family will think it’s “gross” to see your photos of die-off of parasites, eliminated stones from your flush, or catarrhal mucoid plaque–but we want to see, and celebrate with you, the cleanup and tuneup of your body!

Thank you for your support of this channel. Today’s blog post links to the most important of my body of work, my 26-Day Detox, and 12 Steps to Whole Foods, which together comprise the most important of my whole life’s work.

I have the great honor of putting my 81-yo dad on these protocols, as he has been diagnosed with untreatable, very advanced, metastatic cancer, so please pray for him. Some of our links compensate GreenSmoothieGirl.

