You’re seeing the raging national obsession with parasites. It’s unmissable. Everyone is obsessed with WHAT PRODUCT TO TAKE TO KILL THEM.

They’re totally missing the plot. These are important things you should know, that everyone is missing in the global freakout about parasites:

1. Yes, human beings have parasites, from the brain to the liver to the eggs you eat for breakfast.

2. And yes, medical doctors will laugh at you and say we don’t have parasites except on rare occasions traveling to developing nations.

3. There are plenty of drugs that kill them. But they ALL have toxic effects (including ivermectin) so taking them daily is unwise.

4. And everyone’s got a product to sell you.

But just because it’s not a regulated controlled substance doesn’t mean it’s (a) natural, (b) helpful, or even (c) nontoxic.

I just read a blog post that listed 50 different substances–herbal, pharmaceutical, and faux-pharma like methylene blue. To throw at the parasites.

(See my upcoming book releasing Sept 1, Take Daily, or my blog on whether these “supplements” are safe, natural, or effective.)

5. While some drugs will kill some worms and their larvae and eggs, none will kill all of them, and, my most important point:

6. We all have parasites and larvae and eggs! We always have!

I don’t want the overgrowths of parasites any more than you do, and YES, I have ideas–but here’s what everyone forgets:

7. Parasites feed on dead and decaying / rotting stuff! Clean up the terrain, you won’t have the overgrowth of worms!

We have a client we work with whose decades-long constipation, we think, is due to a massive colony of parasites creating a blockage in her colon.

Once in a while, one wiggles free and she’ll take a video of a LIVING 8” worm in her toilet. I have permission to share videos in our closed detox group but not here.

8. I cannot overemphasize this enough, as the real way to make sure you don’t have OVERGROWTHS of parasites, larvae, and eggs:

Do a rigorous detox. Our 26-day program is powerful and the best, most science based time-tested program out there. Over 20,000 detoxers now.

It’s a proven process and diet rather than a bunch of pills that do not work.

And then do our 11-day modified twice a year, after that.

Do the coffee enemas, and the detox manual explains they aren’t actually enemas (it’s just a word people know) and how they work.

To say goodbye to parasite overgrowth. Using this protocol without the diet is pointless and the manual explains why.

This is such a better strategy than nuking parasites with drugs. They’ll just come back.

After the detox, I’ll offer you the roadmap to how I moved my family from the Standard American Diet, to the whole-foods, mostly plant-based, organic, easy, simple, delicious diet.

It’s not that hard; you just need to have a plan. And skip all the distracting food and diet fads. Eating that diet makes you a host that parasites hate.

They’d rather go somewhere else, to someone with decaying pockets of gastrointestinal tract, and pounds of rotting remains of food that never fully evacuate their 30 feet of gut.

Why not have an inner terrain they have no interest in. So they move on and find a host full of dead decaying stuff. You’ll also have 100 other health benefits you might not even be thinking about, if “GET RID OF PARASITES” is front of mind.

Which also makes you vulnerable to cancer. People think parasites may cause cancer.

What if they’re a symptom, not a cause? Parasites show up to feast on aberrant low-vibration tissues / growths.

They love backed-up fecal material, animal foods putrefying days or weeks in GI tract, anaerobic conditions, acidic climates, and lack of fiber. What results is like Disneyland for them.

And what results also puts you at risk for diseases of all kinds.

Detox with us this summer for 40% off—we’ve added before and after LABS so you can see your results in numbers.

In fact, we’ve never done this before, but in addition to 40% off, you can use the coupon code FLASHDETOX for a flash sale, another $200 off, on ONE fully supported detox, OR a Lifetime Membership.

Where not only do we pay for your before-and-after labs, but also, after you do your first 26-day program, we will help you do an 11-day program twice a year.

John and I do it at least twice a year–in fact as I record this, I’m on Day 10, and we feel EPIC!

You will have a profound experience in 26 days, seeing the changes in the way you look, the lightness in your body, and the lab tests will just prove it even beyond what your eyes see in the mirror.

The average detoxer loses a little over 12 pounds. A handful of detoxers, amazingly, have lost 25 pounds or more, in 26 days.

You know that can’t all be fat. We love to have our detoxers see this as NOT a diet–so, think, too, about how you’re ditching

gallbladder and liver stones

parasites and flukes and larvae, and

rubbery cattarhal mucoid plaque that’s been needing to come out of your intestines for years.

Take a look at what our detoxers say, plus the before-and-after pics some of them send us.

And check out the 40% off deal for any start date this summer of your choosing. Use the coupon code FLASHDETOX to get another $200 off one detox, or Lifetime Membership.

You will absolutely love the support you get from Coach Helen, me, and many veteran detoxers who love this program and what it’s done for them!

