Because of my career the last 18 years, I may interact with 100X more people than average.

Plus I’m a former therapist and pay very close attention to human behavior.

Like, I am fascinated by why massive numbers of people believe things that are false, or partly false—

--and suddenly will start buying, for instance, billions of dollars’ worth of a product that cannot help them. Due to a lot of marketing. Which is why lately I’ve been writing about what your supplements are made of.

Let’s review the health problems that are incredibly common that people talk to me about every day, that nobody talks about in social settings, even to their friends.

People bring them to me probably because of the “safety” factor of being behind a blue screen and not talking to me face-to-face. Telling me about their really uncomfortable health problems, or their spouse’s, or their children’s.

I’m going to share a short list with you of the dreadful things people write to me about. Getting these messages constantly motivates me to keep a steady course with my own health.

Even though I’m not perfect, these two things are constants:

First, I eat a whole-food, plant-based diet.

Second, I detoxify twice a year—because even though I eat a healthy diet, we all unfortunately live in a toxic soup.

(Everything from chemtrails to that occasional travel or restaurant food, to the stuff in a plastic water bottle or a cup of coffee in a to-go cup.)

I have a free video class on either one of those two things you’re interested in learning about—detoxifying, or shifting to a whole-foods diet.

But the following are the things you may never or rarely hear about, but they are absolute epidemics:

1. Hemorrhoids and anal fissures—if you have this, it’s entirely a diet-related illness, and you don’t bring it up at the cocktail party, no much how much pain you’re in—you just don’t go, or you leave early. And you don’t sit down in a chair for long.

2. Thinning vaginal walls: Roseanne Barr created a bit of awareness about this because she talks about it openly, but it’s a much more common problem than you think. And if you have this condition, you’re done having sex, for life.

3. Speaking of never having sex again, well over 90% of elderly men have prostate cancer. And the treatment for it also guarantees they’ll never have sex again, either.

And if you think that a 70-yo or 80-yo man doesn’t care about having sex, you really ought to have a talk with a gentleman of that age. They care. A lot.

Anyway, these guys will die WITH prostate cancer, not OF it, by and large--but many of them don’t get that information—all they get is the 7 minutes their doctor spends in the room with them. And many of them go through treatment that destroys their sexual health.

4. There is an epidemic going on of balding patches on women’s heads and a lot of shedding of hair, for both men and women. They’re covering it up with hair extensions or wearing a hat or all kinds of salon magic, but it’s freaking a lot of people out.

5. We have tons of men and women both with hormones out of balance, and even low testosterone in young people.

I’m talking to a 20-something and a 30-something young man about their low T, right now. If men have low testosterone, they may have a hard time putting weight and muscle on—or they might have a hard time losing weight.

And they may have a hard time getting it up, keeping it up, or finishing.

And if I put that too delicately for you to understand what I’m saying there, I’m talking about sex.

Erectile dysfunction causes you to have issues with getting it up, keeping it up, or finishing. I suspect the product everyone started injecting in Dec of 2020 for the culprit for the dramatic rise in endocrine problems, and some of these other health-related epidemics I’m listing out, too.

6. This is a catch-all category: countless strange symptoms that no one can explain. You can go to a doctor, spend a bunch of money, and no one knows exactly what’s wrong, and nobody even TRIES to figure out why it’s happening, though you may become a medical experiment, with your doctor trying a bunch of drugs and procedures that usually don’t work.

Interventions that are targeting the symptom, not the underlying problem.

From bruising easily with bruises that don’t go away, to out-of-the-blue back pain, to, and so many more. Again, these strange health problems went through the roof in 2021.

Okay, I could go on all day with this list, I’m not covering the ones that everybody else is covering (like heart attack, stroke, blood clots, neurodegenerative disease, turbo cancer)—

I’m covering the things nobody wants to talk about, because of shame, because these are health problems we all have collective unwritten rules that we don’t talk about out loud in this culture.

In fact, every time a man talks to me about ED or testosterone problems, he uses the acronym TMI because he’s nervous he’s giving me “too much information.”

It appears to me that the health issues I’ve just covered are actually at epidemic numbers.

Even though I think these issues aren’t being studied, with so many other big issues we’re focused on. But some limited evidence or data points causes me to believe we’ve seen hockey-stick growth in these health disorders.

But that list I just shared is kind of a “day in the life” of the kinds of communications I get.

Anyway all of this since late 2020 has motivated me to stay the course on detoxifying twice a year. And remaining committed to the easy, sustainable, inexpensive habits I employ to eat a whole foods, mostly plant-based diet.

Mostly, when people come to me with their health issues, they are asking me what they can take.

I can’t get outside of scope, I can’t diagnose, treat, or prescribe—but what I know from once being very sick and having to get well, is that there’s no skipping those two steps, if you want to be healthy.

You absolutely have to adopt a far more whole-foods, unprocessed diet. And you absolutely have to decrease your toxic load.

If you want to watch a short video course I made, about either topic, we’ll share both here with you.

Would you consider doing a fairly hard-core 26-day detox? I’ll share a free class on it.

Are you considering crossing the bridge from the standard American diet, to a whole-foods diet? I’ll share a free class on it.

Just jump in--and I’ll see you inside those two video classes!

If you’d like to see this article in video form, here it is:

