I wanted to alert you that an emergency broadcast is scheduled all over the USA and some other countries, for Oct. 4, at 2:22 PM Eastern time.



If this happens as scheduled (and there are people trying to get it canceled), a massive electromagnetic power surge will happen on that day.



So, I personally am turning my phone on airplane mode, and then off. And just in case of an EMP, I’m going to unplug a lot of electronics as well, just to be safe, by 2 PM Eastern time on Oct. 4.



Israel is trying to cancel it there, and who knows if it will be canceled here, but they have a backup date of the same time, 2:22 PM ET, scheduled one week later, Oct. 11. So please put that in your calendar as well.



Many people are sensitive to chaotic electromagnetic frequencies, and if this happens, it will be an unprecedented wave of just such chaotic frequencies that could represent a threat to physical and emotional health.



So just to be safe, I hope you will put in your calendar to have your phone turned off for an hour at 2 PM Eastern on Tues, Oct 4, with an ALERT turned on so that you remember to do it. I’ve shared a video version of this public service announcement; please share it to everyone you know.

https://rumble.com/v3jdi5e-october-4th-222-pm-et-fema-test.html



