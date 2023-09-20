The Emergency Broadcast on October 4th
Here's What You Need to Know About it
I wanted to alert you that an emergency broadcast is scheduled all over the USA and some other countries, for Oct. 4, at 2:22 PM Eastern time.
If this happens as scheduled (and there are people trying to get it canceled), a massive electromagnetic power surge will happen on that day.
So, I personally am turning my phone on airplane mode, and then off. And just in case of an EMP, I’m going to unplug a lot of electronics as well, just to be safe, by 2 PM Eastern time on Oct. 4.
Israel is trying to cancel it there, and who knows if it will be canceled here, but they have a backup date of the same time, 2:22 PM ET, scheduled one week later, Oct. 11. So please put that in your calendar as well.
Many people are sensitive to chaotic electromagnetic frequencies, and if this happens, it will be an unprecedented wave of just such chaotic frequencies that could represent a threat to physical and emotional health.
So just to be safe, I hope you will put in your calendar to have your phone turned off for an hour at 2 PM Eastern on Tues, Oct 4, with an ALERT turned on so that you remember to do it. I’ve shared a video version of this public service announcement; please share it to everyone you know.
https://rumble.com/v3jdi5e-october-4th-222-pm-et-fema-test.html
Thank you for your support of this blog channel! We appreciate you!
sad thing is FEMA is just about as trusted as the FDA or FBI or CIA or Brandon or our govt. So only the Karens will be notified of the propaganda msg's when needed. What a waste of time for those who will immediately know the govt is full of sh*T. I see no repair to the trust lost during the mass jabb campaign of bodily damage and outright tyranny
Thanks for this. Apart from whatever changes in electromagnic frequencies, an alarm is an alarm-- it's meant be alarming! Last year I was traveling, alone in a house, when a city-wide alarm went off, this incredibly loud blare going off inside the house when I had no idea what it was-- it wasn't a fire alarm, I knew that much-- it just about about gave me a heart attack. It took me a while to figure out that it had been coming my smartphone, and it didn't have anything to do with my house, nor my need to go anywhere. And it really pissed me off that the government would do such an intrusive thing. But, you know, some schmo who had the power to do it decided it was important. (Kind of like, governor of NM gets upset, so she revokes the Constitution. Kind of like oh, how about Biden and the experimental performative virtue cooties juice mandates.)
Seriously, a lot of people, especially elderly, who don't know about this will be traumatized just by the sudden shock of the loud sound.