Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
marilyn McGuire's avatar
marilyn McGuire
Apr 24, 2023

There is no way I would ever vote democrat. Their party, even if his speech is enticing on one item, stands for many things that go against the word of God and they are pushing and supporting agendas that continually are not healthy for our society. I am almost always in agreement with your messages Robyn, but on this one I would respectfully disagree.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Gluten Free Lady's avatar
Gluten Free Lady
Apr 24, 2023

**He wants the elimination of poisoning, sickening, and even killing our children with pharmaceutical products where in some states, there are no longer any exemptions for objecting parents. He wants nothing less than the end of the public-private partnership between government entities and public companies.**

But it's ok to kill babies in the womb before they are born and even after? Pro Choice is Pro choice no matter what anyone says. It's a slippery slope just like when the Obamas lit the WH up in rainbow and legalized gay marriage... now look at what they are throwing in our faces every single day with the trans ideology being spread throughout schools and companies!

There's no way he would ever get the evangelical vote because of this one issue. Just like anti-vaxx is a ONE issue with people on the fence of what God say's is right. It's not surprising that Catholics and Mormons would agree with Kennedy's views. Praying not to get caught up in that snare. I voted Democrat years ago and the last time was Clinton in the 90's and then my beliefs and my life changed. Personally, I cannot back down from what the Holy Spirit teaches and guides me to do. When we have the Holy Spirit guiding us it's just natural to do what God says is right. Sadly when I was in my 20's I didn't have that and made some huge life altering mistakes that can never be taken back! By the grace of God I was forgiven and changed forever!

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture