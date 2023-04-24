Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. just announced his bid for the Presidency in 2024, against incumbent Joe Biden, whom the DNC has announced will do no debates in his bid for re-election.

I share here his announcement speech last weekend from Boston, where he attended high school and college, introduced by former Democratic Presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich and Bobby Kennedy’s wife, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress, Cheryl Hines.

The signs the massive crowd waved said The Kennedy Democratic Party. Do you have enough hope in America that a third Kennedy willing to stand up to the Deep State could hold high public office?

Don’t listen to his announcement speech if you want to hear vanilla talking points.

Listen if you want to hear a truly presidential, brilliant speech that would probably manage to offend someone in every room full of Democrats–but would have them wondering what the hell they just heard, that doesn’t sound like the entire last generation of politicians.

I intend to vote for RFK Jr. in the primary, my first-ever Democrat vote of my life (and probably the last).

Kennedy’s platform is to end the corrupt merger of corporations and government, which he points out in his speech is exactly what caused the colonists’ furor, in the Boston Tea Party and later the Revolutionary War.

Some members of Kennedy’s family signed a letter several years ago saying they love him but stand against his medical-freedom stance on vaccines.

But we saw this great diplomat handle this division in his family over the vaccine debate, in his announcement speech, with humor, grace and love. (The joke was that he was sure there are no divisions in the rest of our families, over political issues. I’m sure 100% of big Catholic or Mormon families like his and mine–get the joke.)

And as Kennedy made his commitment to fight the hate, the division, the populism that have hit a fever pitch the last few years:

He named and thanked every one of his children, there in the crowd to support, as well as a number of other family members in attendance.

The Kennedy family may not be as united in their pro-vaccine stance as the corporate media wants you to believe. And he stated that he had received many loving emails and phone calls from family members congratulating him on his decision.

RFK Jr. pointed out that in 1963, the year his uncle, JFK, was assassinated, 88% of Americans trusted their government. Today that number stands at just 22% of us who do.

Shortly before RFK Jr.’s father was also assassinated, while his namesake now running for President was just 14 years old (and was present when his father was murdered), Robert F. Kennedy told his son:

The government lies to the people. The media lies to the people. And they get away with it.

Despite it being public knowledge for a few weeks before the official announcement, that RFK Jr. was going to run, not a single corporate media host has allowed the son of the slain Senator an interview.

Except for conservative Tucker Carlson, who is also the only corporate media talk show host actively talking about vaccine deaths and injuries.

While the media won’t interview the highly articulate attorney candidate, they are already making their excuses that it would be “dangerous” to do so; they are implying that the Kennedy family does not support him; and they are highlighting a comment his wife made in 2021, critical of her husband’s statement in Europe likening the Covid vaccine inflicted on the Western world, forced on them by making them choose between the injection and their job, to Mengele and the Holocaust.

If you don’t believe me that Kennedy may be the greatest diplomat alive, watch his debate on vaccines with famous Constitutional litigation attorney Alan Dershowitz on Valuetainment a few years ago.

Where Dershowitz manages to not make a single compelling argument for the safety or efficacy of vaccines, with Kennedy missing no opportunity to argue his decade of research on this topic, while preserving the pride and dignity of his opponent. This is the kind of public discourse our country had, in its early days, that made America great. We need it back.

The American people are demoralized, mistrustful, divided, and frightened. We aren’t well served by a dementia patient in the White House who can’t or won’t debate any opponent.

And I’m not sure we’re well served by the most divisive former President of this country either, who brought us Operation Warp Speed and was pressured into lockdowns, and hasn’t backed down an inch from claiming victory against Covid with the “modern medical miracle,” the injections with 35K reported dead, and 1.5M reported injured, likely less than 1% of the true total.

And Florida needs to retain the best governor in America; we just re-elected him here, and Floridians feel he is desperately needed not just in our state, but to show 49 other governors what courageous leadership looks like.

Bobby Kennedy did not “wake up” about the vaccine issue, when Covid arrived in America. He woke up because mama bears with injured children kept showing up to his environmental speeches, insisting he take a look at the mercury poisoning of American children, since he was already battling to keep mercury out of the Hudson River and other American waterways.

In fact, one mother with a severely autistic son, a psychologist, found his house in Cape Cod, knocked on the door, and insisted he read the box of scientific research on vaccines that she had printed for him.

I would submit that many politicians would be angry and order the mother off his property. Instead, he patiently read all the research, and has become arguably the most articulate voice in the world for medical freedom and the lie of “safe and effective.”

RFK Jr. wasn’t so smart and famous to take the time to learn learn, long after vaccinating all his own children, what many of us mothers learned the hard way decades ago:

That mercury and aluminum, dozens of toxic adjuvants, and the DNA of the opposite gender required, in 72 injections in childhood–now 78, post-Covid–up from 10 injections my age cohort were required to get just a generation before, have contributed to the rise from 6% to 52% percent of Americans suffering with chronic illness.

You can listen to my first interview with RFK Jr., well before Covid, here.

He is not making his platform about vaccines. He never said that word in his speech, but you heard it all, nonetheless.

He said he’s not lived his life being “careful” enough to end up in the White House, and he wouldn’t even be running if these weren’t such desperate times for America, needing one of the last few men willing to say, and act, on all the inconvenient truths, such as:

You make it into positions of power if you’re the one who “gets the joke.” RFK says, “I get the joke, but I don’t think it’s funny.”

The corruption runs deeper than vaccines. This candidate wants the elimination of corrupt government officials who profit from the most powerful industry in the history of the world, Pharma.

He said, “I don’t want my party to be the party of fear, pharma, war, and censorship.” (Too late, sir, but please help walk it back! And the other party isn’t much better.)

He wants the elimination of poisoning, sickening, and even killing our children with pharmaceutical products where in some states, there are no longer any exemptions for objecting parents. He wants nothing less than the end of the public-private partnership between government entities and public companies.

RFK Jr.’s announcement speech covered much more than my editorial can touch, including the fact that we have no rights and no middle class if industry runs roughshod over America, public agencies are captured, and the First Amendment’s right to free speech is destroyed.

And the war in Ukraine and bank bailouts cost hundreds of billions of dollars of printed money, while the poorest among us just lost 90% of their food stamps and Medicare.

The speech may be the most inspiring and exciting speech you’ve heard in many years, and is worth your attention and following his new channel on YouTube.

Pray for a miracle. Pray for the healing of the division in this nation. Pray for the bloated, corrupted institutions to collapse of their own bloat, the weight of their lies–felled by a great American president and the morality still left in most of America.

Pray for the Kennedy family to study the issue of the mass poisoning of our children, and now our adults, because that’s how high the stakes are here–as I believe that if they did the research that the late Senator’s son has done, every one of them would be standing at his side.

I think Bobby Kennedy’s father and uncle are cheering, from heaven.

Follow RFK Jr.s new YouTube channel here. Listen to my first interview with RFK Jr, well before Covid, here. Thank you for your support of this channel, and for becoming a paying subscriber if you find valuable education and editorial here.

