Is Elon Musk is “one of them” and some kind of “controlled opp?” Or is he courageously trying to save “the town square” and our right to free speech?

I debate this with friends, all the time. I’d love to ask you for your opinion.

On the one hand:

He’s always been rogue, swimming against the current, not much of a joiner.

Tesla just got left off the WEF’s list of favored companies (supposedly all about saving the climate) while being the indisputable leader in “green energy” cars.

He keeps “saying the right things” — about the importance of free speech. (Images #1A & 1B)

He even put the kibosh on Twitter’s Covid Misinformation Policy (hallelujah!) (Image #2)

And he’s releasing an avalanche of “Twitter files” evidence exposing the role of the Dem party in driving the company’s censorship policies. (Image #3)

“They” seem to be really taking a run at him, like they are Kanye and Trump.

He’s reinstated Kanye and Trump on Twitter.

He’s taken on … Hillary Clinton? Pardon my French, but, ballsy as heck. (Image #4)

He’s taken on … Apple? Certainly not a sign that he’s in bed with all the big corporations who unitedly stand with the globalists. (Image #5)

I so want to believe his statement that he bought Twitter because he loves humanity. (Image #6)

On the other hand:

He’s stated that the science is settled, the vax works, it’s safe and effective.

He’s always voted Democrat.

He seems way too rich and powerful, to not be controlled by now, and “one of them.”

There’s that microchipping the brain thing. (Image #7)

There’s that surveillance thing (satellites in space).

There’s that thing he said on Rogan, about how when he couldn’t beat ’em, he joined ’em (surveillance again).

This feels so much like Trump 2020 (said the right words, but handed the economy off to Fauci; never stops championing the jabs, even now).

He’s met with ADL, BLM, etc — some of the groups who love curtailing free speech for their agenda.

He’s said multiple times he believes Twitter needs to curb SOME speech. (Image #8)

What did I miss, on those two lists? Tell me in comments.

And please do vote; I’d like to know how many of you trust Elon Musk, or don’t.

Now, feel free to scroll through some of Elon’s really enigmatic or interesting tweets, decisions, and announcements of late:

Source: Elon Musk names new timeline for human brain-chip tests

