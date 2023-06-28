Many of you may be following former Wall Street MBA and Blackrock hedge fund manager Ed Dowd, out there blowing the whistle on massive excess deaths in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Including in Australia, an important data set, because they vaxxed everyone before Covid even showed up. And excess death is up 14%.

In 2021, a brilliant Utah medical freedom activist showed me his research from his home country of India, where 700 small, local media outlets had run local stories about ONE vaccine death.

But nobody–absolutely nobody–in India, or here in the US, or anywhere–ever runs a story about the aggregated deaths, the historic excess death since the vax rollout.

Nor do they cover the staggering 1.3M new American disability claims, and Dowd’s analysis that 26M working-aged Americans are chronically calling in sick. Still unwell since getting 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 injections.

Which takes a toll on companies, and on the employees who aren’t sick, who have to cover for them, in many industries.

In my own life, one of my staff was pressured into the jabs by his son in medical school. Then, the medical student son became so sick, he nearly died, hospitalized for months, he had sepsis and so many other issues, all his organs were taken out of his body and he is attempting to recover, with a colostomy bag, and his health is destroyed.

(Obviously, he has dropped out of medical school. That happened long before the hospitalization.)

Nobody did a news story on that one. Nor my two neighbors who died in their sleep. One was younger than I am.

One made dinner and went to bed perfectly fine, and didn’t wake up. Her husband didn’t seek an autopsy, and our sleepy community isn’t even asking questions.

These stories are everywhere, and mostly people suffer in silence, with no media coverage of the massive fallout.

Damar Hamlin of the NFL refused to answer questions about what caused his heart attack.

Dr. Theresa Long, a Navy flight surgeon, used her old credentials she had getting an MPH, and logged into the DoD health tracking database, to find that in 2021, military members were diagnosed with 296% more cancer diagnoses, in the first 11 months of that year compared to the previous five-year average.

You’ll likely never hear about the tragedies in families all over the world. But take a look at just a few stories of young, healthy people who died suddenly.

https://rumble.com/v2gkay4-raelene-kennedy-covid-19-vaccine-injuries-and-deaths.html

23-year-old daughter dies after Pfizer vaccine

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1344622323000548

A 14-year-old Japanese girl dies unexpectedly 2 days after receiving the third dose of the vaccine, each one making her sicker

https://longisland.news12.com/officials-19-year-old-glen-cove-emt-dies-after-suffering-unspecified-medical-emergency

A 19-year-old second-year college student dies after suffering an "unspecified medical emergency"

https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/tributes-paid-to-co-down-bowler-21-who-died-within-days-of-cancer-diagnosis/1665014214.html

21-yo Daniel Donnan dies within days of cancer diagnosis

https://www.thepostemail.com/2023/03/22/a-39-year-old-alberta-pilot-for-westjet-airlines-died-suddenly-on-march-17-2023/

39-yo Alberta pilot dies suddenly in March

https://news.yahoo.com/off-duty-pilot-flying-passenger-071101290.html

Off-duty pilot flying as passenger takes over plane after captain becomes incapacitated mid-flight

https://euroweeklynews.com/2023/03/18/35-year-old-three-time-olympian-winner-dies-unexpectedly/

35-yo three-time Olympian rower dies unexpectedly, heart attack in Dallas.

10-yo Canadian hockey player dies suddenly

https://news.mit.edu/2023/peter-baddoo-mathematics-instructor-dies-0315

MIT Department of Mathematics instructor dies at 29 while playing basketball on campus

United Airlines flight diverted on in March due to "incapacitated pilot" who had chest pains

Virgin Australia first officer suffers heart attack 30 minutes after departure

https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1635127653916377088

Veteran British Airways pilot collapses and dies of a heart attack

Battlehawks athletic trainer dies at team hotel

Finally, a vax-injured 41-yo actress’ life is so miserable, she flies to Switzerland to choose medically assisted euthanasia.

