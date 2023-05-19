Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gluten Free Lady's avatar
Gluten Free Lady
May 19, 2023

The walnuts provide the OIL!! We bought the bulk walnuts! Going to try this vinaigrette! TY!

Reply
Share
Nona 104's avatar
Nona 104
May 19, 2023Edited

I’m in Minnesota and we had a high of 60 degrees today. It’s funny how we all have our issues no matter where we live ☺️

The best solution for potato bugs of any kind is diatomaceous earth. Sprinkle on the whole plant liberally and reapply in a few days if you see more bugs or it has rained. I had bad luck with carrots most of the time so I gave up and buy them. Green and wax beans grow prolifically so we end up with a lot of beans. Which is fine with me because I love fresh tasting frozen beans in the winter.

Along with having a garden for food, I garden for peace of mind and to keep sane in this mixed- up world we’re living in right now.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture