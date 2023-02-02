Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurie Masters's avatar
Laurie Masters
Feb 2, 2023

So great, Robyn!

What I love about Annie Grace's approach is that it's not a binary "disease" model (you're either incurably sick for life, or you have no problem).

Because plenty of people would be far healthier and happier without it, but the 12-step model doesn't apply.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sandy's avatar
Sandy
Apr 3, 2023

I can't thank you enough for sharing this approach to alcohol and the book recommendation. I bought it right away and it is amazing! It makes me angry that I fell for so many lies. I support a lot of writers on Substack by being a member. But I haven't supported you yet. I just joined so that I could thank you and also to support you. I did your Green Smoothie Girl 26 day detox in January and I loved it. But the alcohol....I had no problem following the detox protocol and didn't drink alcohol (or caffeinated drinks or eat the no-nos) but less than 2 days after I finished it I opened a bottle of wine and got back to my daily habit. I'm only 4 days in to not being someone who drinks alcohol....I am hopeful that I have permanently lost my desire to drink.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture