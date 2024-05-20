Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Emu
May 21, 2024

I used to take a yoga class and one of our breathing techniques was inhale 4, hold 16 and exhale 8. Sometimes it was 5,20 and 10. Alternate nostril breathing. Really relaxing.

Rob Dubya's avatar
Rob Dubya
May 20, 2024

Box breathing and the need to train your body to balance carbon dioxide (buteyko breathing), and much more great info can be found in the brilliant book - Breathe. I highly recommend it.

