Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Gernand's avatar
Janet Gernand
Mar 24, 2023

I absolutely despise wearing bras but I do so out in public. However, once I get home, it’s the first thing that comes off...along with my shoes. I refuse to get annual Pap smears and mammograms anymore too. I got my first baseline mammogram at age 45 (I’m 63 now)and of course they “saw something“ and needed me to come back for a follow up mammogram to get a better look....to which I did, although, I was worried sick those two weeks. Come to find out, what they “saw” was calcium deposits caused from dried up breast milk in one of my milk ducts since I had quit nursing my youngest child two years prior. I decided right then and there that I would never have another mammogram ever again. My last Pap smear was at the age of 53 but I was never regular about getting them. I won’t have another ever again unless I start having an issue with bleeding.

Reply
Share
Linda's avatar
Linda
Mar 24, 2023

They say thermography is no radiation, but on closer inspection they also admit it is nonionizing radiation. So, definitely is radiation exposure. Years ago had one and felt off after, like I was exposed to something. Later learned that the industry lies about there being no harmful exposure. I don't know how the exposure compares to cell phones and other wireless devices, but they are also nonionizing radiation and that is known to be harmful.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture