Recently, I wrote the 10 Reasons I Don’t Get Pap Smears. On a similar vein, I don’t get mammograms either.

While I support your right to get them, or choose an alternative–including self-exam, and options you may not even know about–you should at least be aware of the pros and cons of each option.

Thermography doesn’t expose you to radiation. On the other hand, it misses some breast cancers.

Mammography misses some, too, though! And, can diagnose “stage 0” breast cancers that even the oncology industry now admits aren’t really cancer, and the mastectomies they used to do, to address these tiny clusters of cancer cells, were “overkill” (literally).

What about ultrasound? And, do you know about molecular imaging? (The favorite of Dr. Sheeler, in the interview below.)

Let me share with you three interviews I’ve done with compassionate, educated, “integrative” or holistic OB/GYN’s willing to question orthodoxies and share their experience with you:

1. Dr. Felice Gersch

2. Dr. Kyrin Dunston

3. Dr. Robert Sheeler

Each of these three doctors’ interviews are also transcribed, so if you prefer to read, just click the link, and read the transcript instead. But on iTunes, I listen to podcasts at 1.5x speed, saving me time.

I have done thermography once, and otherwise rely on preventative strategies. There’s a fierce debate about whether wearing a bra many hours a day contributes to breast cancer risk. I don’t wear a bra, except to run or play sports, as it makes logical sense to me that trapping lymph leads to a clogged lymphatic system, in the breasts and the many lymphatic pathways that drain away from them.

Every woman should take some time to educate herself, before submitting to and paying for imaging. What I care about is that you know the risks and benefits, and make an informed choice.

