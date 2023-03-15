Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Carol Bavaro
Mar 15, 2023

Thank you Robyn for speaking the truth and sharing it with the world.

I have been a nurse for 43+ years and I can tell you that most people are not aware of how the US medical system keeps you sick. They don’t know what they don’t know. I am also a nurse coach and there is a great deal of resistance to natural ‘medicine’. My passion is opening their eyes and minds to what’s possible.

Gluten Free Lady
Mar 15, 2023Edited

Ditto! I turn 70 in July and have not seen a traditional medical doctor in over 18 years. No pap smears or mamagrams either in all these years. I do everything I can to stay away from traditional doctors. I'm seeing an Integrative Medicine group for blood work these last few months for my thyroid. I got off all the prescription meds the medical doctors had me on over 17 years ago including thyroid meds and changed my diet eliminating wheat and corn gluten and all fast food. I have not had fast food in 18 years. After 17 years on natural supplements for my thyroid though I was feeling fatigued and the labs showed low thyroid so she put me on Armour. My iron was low too. I've been on the Armour for two months and have another lab test this week to see if my TSH is down. It was too high on the last lab 6 weeks ago. I'm also doing a heavy metal detox. We organic garden and I drink a green berry smoothie every morning. The medical industry has gone corporate for $$$. We stay away! No flu shots and no jabs! Our CHOICE!

