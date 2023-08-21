I’ve referred to Campbell’s Soup as ‘Cream of Poison” for many years. Why? Because Campbell’s Soup contains monosodium glutamate, or MSG, a deadly neurotoxin. MSG is responsible for some scary symptoms, like headaches, vertigo, blurred vision, joint pain, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, ALS, and dementia.

Is MSG Hiding in Your Food?

Many consumers know about the dangers of eating foods that contain MSG and avoid them. But now, manufacturers have cleverly disguised MSG under other names, like hydrolyzed vegetable protein, autolyzed yeast, hydrolyzed yeast, soy extracts, and protein isolates.

When is the last time you read a Campbell’s Soup label? If you look closely, it now has bioengineered food in it! The soup has gotten even worse than it was before with the addition of these toxic ingredients. Is the chicken LAB MEAT? It doesn’t say on the label. All they have to disclose on the label is: “contains bioengineered food ingredients.”

It says ingredients may be genetically modified corn and soy. That’s what fake meat is made of. Corn and soy are the most genetically modified crops in the world and not good for you. And many food manufacturers even texturize modified corn and soy to resemble meat.

MSG and its toxic counterparts are in Campbell’s Soup, cheap salad dressings, cheap ramen noodles, and most of the name-brand salty snacks. They don’t just genetically modify the corn and soy—they also use chemicals in altering the form and texture of these “foods.” So their ingredients are far cheaper than chicken, but have similar taste and texture.

What can you do? Make your own soup and avoid this toxic soup altogether! You can also share this video below:

Check out some healthy recipes that are much better for you than canned soups.

