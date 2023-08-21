Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Kelly Pakes
Aug 24, 2023

Laurie, thank you for that clarification and for the link to things that contain MSG. The list is a lot clearer than other ones I have seen. I learned about yeast extract, autolyzed yeast, etc when I got a dose from a bag of seasoned vegetables that caused a horrendous reaction. I have been avoiding those for years. I did not know about "anything protein". I have been using protein powder for smoothies without problems. I am not a big meat eater, so protein powders are a big help to me.

Laurie Masters
Aug 22, 2023

In its own twisted way, the Campbell's company is actually doing the more "ethical" thing in VOLUNTARILY disclosing the presence of any GE ingredients in its food-like products. Most brands don't want you to know and certainly don't offer the information to those who don't ask.

On a related note, this article by my friend JoAnn will shock you!! Campbell's also owns the Pace brand (Picante Sauce, Salsa) ... check out the genetically modified ingredient in this product!

I've Stopped Buying Pace Salsa and I Hope that You Will Too!

https://joannfarb.weebly.com/blog/pace

