Dear GreenSmoothieGirl: “I have a great immune system because I never get sick.”

People say this to me all the time. So I want to talk about why we’ve gotten very confused, if we think that never getting sick means that we have a great immune system.

Actually, getting what you might call the “common cold” is incredibly beneficial for your health. It’s like getting a deep clean.

Your body produces a lot of clear mucus, and it bathes your tissues, and your sinuses, it just washes out a ton of toxicity.

And if you get a fever, for instance, you’re burning out pathogens that may have become an overgrowth in your body–we all have all the viruses, all the pathogens, in us at all times, since the day we were born.

But when you get too MUCH of one, and the overgrowth of a pathogen like a viral or bacterial infection dies off,

It’s because pathogens can’t survive a temperature over 101 degrees.

And, when you get up to a higher temperature, your white blood cells are optimized because they do better at higher temperatures. Their perfect temperature is like 104 degrees.

So, what you might call “getting sick,” I can show you multiple mechanisms by which your body’s immune system is being mobilized, and optimized.

So basically let’s say you produce a lot of mucus, you feel tired which makes you climb in bed for a day or two and rest, and you get a fever–you basically just got a two-day detoxification.

But the allopathic medical system and the pharmaceutical complex has indoctrinated you to make you believe that you got “sick” due to a failing of your immune system.

And so you need to STOP the fever, taking Tylenol–that fever must be a Tylenol deficiency.

And you need to make that mucus go away–so if you go to a pharmacy, you can buy some toxic chemicals that make that free flowing mucus become thick like concrete.

At the ROOT of the big lie, about how a healthy immune system is one that never gets sick, is a high-profit synthetic product to help you escape the uncomfortable feelings as your body detoxifies.

And NOBODY in Medicine or Pharma ever asks what beneficial purpose the fever, or the mucous, or the fatigue may have had, that served you well.

You might be more comfortable for a short while after you take the drug, but you actually stopped the natural process of the body bringing itself back to homeostasis, and cleaning house.

But, popular culture sees the common cold that healthy people SHOULD get about once a year, as “getting sick,” and it is indeed uncomfortable to have a runny nose or be tired or have a fever–and so we taught that these are things to avoid at all costs.

And I do want to say that if you get sick over and over and over again, and if you don’t get well quickly, or you don’t get back to 100% after you’re sick?

That certainly is an indication of a weak or ailing immune system. But, when people tell me they “never” get sick, as if this means they are then healthy, I have to point out that healthy human organisms actually NEED a way to flush out toxicity, and getting the common cold is a perfect way to do that.

I will say that when I started detoxifying twice a year, I quit getting sick several times a year, as I had before.

When I ate the Standard American Diet, and wasn’t at a healthy weight, and didn’t tend to my health – I’d get sick several times in a year. One year, in my early 30’s, I was sick 10 times in one winter.

And once I started detoxing bi-annually, which isn’t even difficult now that I know how–I get sick now, the last 25 years since I started doing this, about every two years, for two days. And I embrace it and see it as one of the ways my body gets rid of toxicity.

If you want to watch my four-video class about how to detoxify, what I learned researching for years, on how to have getting sick be an occasional, quick thing, that helps you–rather than a chronic state of poor health–check out the link to that free class I’ll share with you.

You can watch the video version of this article here:

