Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle's avatar
Michelle
Feb 6, 2023

It wasn't until I stopped drinking that I realized how much I drank. Mine stemmed from a broken relationship with my mother, and also my wanting to be an extrovert when I'm in fact an introvert (alcohol made me "fun" and chatty). I was not a daily drinker and not an alcoholic, but I would binge drink when I drank. I lacked an off switch. I was certainly a "problem" drinker. My mother and I repaired our relationship about 7 years ago. After that, I suddenly lost the urge to obliterate myself. I finally felt balanced, which allowed me to embrace my true introverted nature and my true self. I don't miss drinking. I certainly don't miss being embarrassed the next day over the things I said or did. I still carry shame from some of those things. I have a drink or two maybe once a year now, and it's fine, but my regular bar nights are a thing of the past. I try not to think about how much time and money was wasted on that habit. It did not serve me. I'm just grateful I corrected it before it became a bigger problem. Life is better without it, for sure!

Reply
Share
Sheila Murrey's avatar
Sheila Murrey
Feb 6, 2023Edited

My husband and I both quit alcohol when he had a stroke Oct. 6th, 2022. Previous to that we had drank every day for “happy hour” for most of the past 20 years. We would stop for 2 or 3 months at a time every couple of years while doing different cleanses or detoxes and never felt compelled to drink, thus never believed we were addicted to it.

Conversely, years ago when I was married to my first husband, I never drank but watched beer turn him into a drunk. He would stay out half the night and even drink in the morning before work. So, I have seen both sides of this issue.

I do think some people are weak willed and become addicted to many things, not just alcohol. I give a lot of credit to those who can change their behaviors and habits with or without additional help.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture