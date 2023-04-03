I can't even count how many times someone said to me, learning that I was the eldest of 8, I guess they thought it was pretty funny:

"Haven't your parents heard of birth control?"

I guess they figured, having been conditioned by the media of that time, that my parents were just bad at planning? Rather than that they WANTED eight children?

Actually, they never accepted any government assistance, despite us qualifying for a lot of it. They grew gardens and fruit trees, lived frugally, kept a year of food on hand for preparedness, and saved for their retirement. Still going strong as they both turn 80 this year, on no medications.

My mother is deaf and blind, but is writing two books. My dad still jogs 6 miles, 6 days a week.

And here we go. The woke mob is now telling you that eating bugs is your civic duty to save the planet.

Similar to when I was born, they were telling mothers they were "slaves" to a man and a family if they had children, with biologist Paul Ehlich, PhD saying we were going to die of overpopulation by the turn of the century.

And so, people believing popular culture and the media, the Boomer women went off to the "freedom" of being an employee to a corporation, and gave birth to one of the smallest generations in American history--Gen X.

Many of us were latchkey kids, and many of us reacted by being highly indulgent parents.

Now we reap the rewards of having raised the most “entitled” generation in history. (I think we’re all worried about how the Millennials and Zoomers are adulting, in general.)

(I'm not talking about you, or your kids--I’m just talking about generational trends.)

So my mother, ever the contrarian (now you know where I got that), with having babies out-of-vogue in the larger culture, had EIGHT children.

She was criticized and mocked wherever we went. If we were all together, people glared at us, disapprovingly. So, mostly we just stayed inside the LDS (Mormon) community, who continued having babies, with women making family their focus.

We had gruesome posters of abortions, leaning against our dining room walls, from my mother’s protests at abortion clinics. (Running protests–now you know where I got that, too.)

We’ve never, in fact, had the mass death from “overpopulation” that Paul Ehrlich told millions of people in the 70’s would destroy humankind by the year 2000. In fact, we have fewer climate-related deaths now, than at any time in history.

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up. Thank you for supporting our mission.

And the world is greener and more fertile than it’s ever been–ironically, in large part, due to carbon dioxide.

And yet Ehrlich, in his 90’s now (he certainly hasn’t wanted to be “depopulated”)--still enjoys the adoration and approval of the media and the intelligentsia.

I actually agree, in principle, that human beings have a responsibility to “live lightly” on the Earth.

In addition to helping people eat more plants, for 25+ years, I've also been teaching for that entire time that the best preparedness foods, too, are plant foods–since most of them store well for 25 years, depending on how you do it.

Even though “preparedness” wasn’t on most people’s radar, having acclimated to the greatest “golden age” in history, where you can get in a car and within 10 minutes have 5 grocery stores to pick from, with 30K to 40K food items from all over the world.

But even the poorest countries on Earth saw improved standard of living, during the “golden age” our grandparents and parents lived–and of course the “First World” has enjoyed more affluence than any other period in history.

Plant foods are high-fiber and nutrient dense, despite the food cults of the last decade telling you that the natural insecticides in them (which hurt bugs, not you) mean you should avoid vegetables, and just eat the animal products that use 20X more of the Earth’s resources.

You can also grow plant foods, whereas it’s tough to make your own bacon and burgers. In fact, a wide variety of edible, free weeds that grow on my property are highly nutrient dense and are in my blender every morning. It’s really fun to discover a new edible, “forageable” weed that augments my green smoothie. You can read more about my “Foraged Green Smoothie,” here.

Whoever says "nutrient dense" and "animal products" in the same sentence, you should give that book to Goodwill, or dismiss their video as fake information. You may enjoy eating animals, and I support your free will–but they are anything but nutrient dense. And their flesh and secretions are high in glyphosate (Roundup).

I may think plant foods are best, nutritionally, and I do not think you'll have meat available to you by 2030, unless you're willing to pay $40/lb and spend a lot of your carbon credits and per-mile gas tax, driving to the rare place that can supply you...

...but again, I support you in choice and freedom. And I do hope for a miracle to stop those clear, stated intentions of all your large corporations that provide most people’s food, in bed with the globalists (WEF, UN, WHO etc).

Fact is, had we gone off the “fiscal cliff” earlier in this century, if massive subsidies of meat and dairy had disappeared–your hamburger would already have been $40 per pound.

Over 10,000 studies are clear, that plants are the best foods for human beings, with our 30’- to 35’-long gastrointestinal tract that needs lots of fiber, and the dozens of vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, and phytonutrients you don’t get from animal products.

I really hope no one comments that you cannot eat a complete diet with only plants. I've been doing so the entire HEALTHY half of my life, and I will put my labs up against anyone my age--and 20 years younger, in fact.

(I'd show my medical chart, but I don't have one.)

I can't even count how many times someone says, "I went vegetarian and I didn't feel well," which means nothing, given that lots of vegetarians eat a ton of lousy foods, smoke, drink alcohol, don't exercise, don't drink water, don’t get enough sleep.

And when someone who eats mostly animal products starts eating lots more plants, or all plants, their body goes into detoxification mode, which can be uncomfortable, temporarily.

Plus, those with damaged microbiomes and leaky-gut issues, from antibiotic and usage of other drugs, may be reactive to nutritious plant foods. But that can be rectified, and “I knew a vegetarian who wasn’t healthy” is still a meaningless statement.

You’re far MORE likely to just feel utterly fantastic, eating mostly plants or all plants.

Consider that some people are reactive to some plant foods due to a gut/liver dysbiosis, likely stemming from the fact that Americans take an AVERAGE of a course of antibiotics annually.

(Luckily, you have an arsenal of plant-based natural remedies to support your immune system and control pathogen proliferation, if you use them at the first sign of illness. I share a free resource of the natural compounds I’ve used for 25+ years, here. It really helps if you have them on hand, instead of waiting till you get sick, to go shopping.)

I realize that this isn’t what the modern marketers are telling you, but if you’re reactive to nutritious plant foods (legumes, for instance), that’s not a sign that these foods are bad for you.

("Bioindividual” is the latest reason to explain why we shouldn’t eat the way the primates do who share over 98% of our DNA. None of the primates eat the carcasses of other mammals, their ovulatory products and secretions. And we actually aren’t particularly “bioindividual” in 98%+ of ways–we all have a 30’-long GI tract, and all the same organs and systems.)

The “Blue Zones” don’t lie. Millions of people eat legumes, greens, vegetables, all the foods that the diet cults of the last 10 years tell you are bad for you. They aren’t. If you’ve been captivated by the fakery around “anti-nutrients” being the problem, consider reading my blog post about that, here.

My healthiest child is about to turn 28 and hasn't eaten an animal since she was 11.

Far more compellingly, since my own health, and my four children’s, are just a case study, at best, consider a massively larger sample size:

30% of the planet (the healthiest third!) eats 95%+ plants (because they're poor and grow their food, and have little or no access to animal products).

As far as minimizing your "carbon footprint," while I don’t believe that cow farts are an existential threat–plants take 5% of the Earth's resources compared to animal products.

And glyphosate (Roundup, etc.) concentrates in animal flesh and secretions.

Finally, most of the animals raised for human food are vaccinated, if not all. Soon to be mRNA-vaccinated.

I support your right to choose your food.

Bacon and burgers, Skittles and Doritos, crickets and larvae ... I hope you don't eat them, on all counts, but I support your choice.

I doubt I’d love everything that every homeschooler is doing, either, but I support their right to educate their own kids. But perhaps the woke school teachers will be serving this to your kids.

If you want my free video class on the most important things I learned, converting my diet to whole-foods plant-based 27 years ago, here it is.

My approach isn’t to catastrophize that the human race is in jeopardy. Plenty of evidence shows that while human beings can be destroyers–we can also be creators, nurturers, and improvers. People still willing to have children are my new heroes.

My approach is to help people regain sovereignty and control over their food supply, and benefit from what history and science show is a whole-foods, mostly plant-based nutritional foundation.

My latest hobby is Tower Gardening, where anyone can grow their own “green smoothie tower,” check it out here.

Thank you for your support of this editorial channel. We may benefit from links in our content. Follow me on GreenSmoothieGirl channels on various platforms below, and our deepest thanks to the 7% of you who find enough value from our work, to support us with a $10/month subscription.

Share Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Follow GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook

Follow Robyn Openshaw on Facebook

Join Robyn on Telegram

Follow Robyn on Twitter