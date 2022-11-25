I got a lot of blank looks when I started talking about Marxism in March of 2020. Marx was a prolific author, having penned The Communist Manifesto and a lot of the ideologies of collectivism. (If you don’t know what that means, don’t worry, that’s coming next.)

Marx, Engels, Stalin, Trotsky, Lenin, and others were responsible for tens of millions of deaths about a century ago — genocides, really — but they did it within a construct of ideologies that you need to understand.

Because they’re playing out all around you, and I find that most people don’t recognize this. This blog post is worth your time because it’s the easier, more interesting summary of what you could spend a couple of semesters learning, in college.

(Except that most college professors don’t generally understand it, because they’ve never participated in a true free-market system, since the university system itself is quite collectivist, in its nature! I understand it better now, after 30 years of experience running a business and continuing my education, than I did when I taught these principles at BYU!)

Some Definitions

Most of the world lives under some form of collectivism or fascism.

Collectivism: The most common political ideology worldwide is some flavor of collectivism, in which the people share a basic belief that the good of the whole — not the good of the individual — is what matters. Socialism and Communism are the old words for collectivism. Socialism is where the government controls the means of production; Communism is where the government owns the means of production. Socialism is usually a stepping-stone to Communism.



Fascism: Fascism is is generally thought of as right-wing totalitarian rule, where a supreme ruler calls all the shots (think Vladmir Putin in Russia, or Xi Jinping in China).

We could debate what any of these terms mean these days, as we’ve seen many permutations roll out around the world, and aspects of all of them are in play right now.

(You might enjoy visiting the Wikipedia political ideologies page for an enormous, fascinating list of what is described as “the most elusive concept in the whole of social science.”)

I think the main issue for the confusion is that they “rebrand” constantly — since Communism got a bad rap. So I’m just using the old-school definitions of these ideologies, which I taught many years ago, as an instructor for American Heritage at BYU.

WEF Is Just One Organization — They Aren’t “At the Top” of This

I could make a case that the World Economic Forum, as the bridge from the UN to the corporations, is in almost equal parts fascism and collectivism, but it is probably best titled Techno-Fascist Oligarchy.

Because it’s not just one person who seeks to rule over you — in Klaus Schwab’s vision, a club of billionaire elites (thus, “oligarchy,” or a ruling class) governs our lives and siphons off all our wealth.

My sense is that most people don’t realize that Schwab is by no means the architect of all of this. The WEF has just been willing to put itself out there publicly, but most of the true power players in the world aren’t writing books about the Fourth Industrial Revolution, like Schwab is — they’re very intentionally completely out of sight, and you don’t know their names.

Or you may have some vague idea of who they are. (Yes, the “Illuminati,” the wealthiest families in the world — Elon Musk is nowhere near the wealthiest man in the world; that’s fake.)

The WEF seeks to merge governments and huge public companies, while eliminating small business and property ownership among the masses.

Glenn Beck’s book on the New World Order (The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism) is useful on this topic, for further research. What’s very clearly Marxist is the war on the middle class, and the elimination, via many means most people don’t recognize, of private property ownership.)

Human Rights, Freedom, and Faith Are Scorned

In a collectivist OR a fascist culture, you will be scorned and shamed for talking about the archaic idea of human beings having “rights.”

“Freedom” is not an ideal that is valued, in these systems of governance. Human beings are just cogs in the wheel: the state — the collective — is the important entity, and you and your children exist to serve it.

Religion and faith are scorned, in favor of secularist ideas and personalities, meant to replace your faith in a divine power, with a deep respect for those who rule over you and dictate your values.

George Soros and friends like to weaponize terms related to civil rights and freedom in sowing political chaos. To name a few examples:

The people against the police

Minority populations vs. the majority

Gender-bending new politics against traditional values

These fascist and collectivist rivalries are the polar opposite of the early-American ideal that what is good for the individual is also good for the collective, such as you can read about in the works of Ayn Rand (including Atlas Shrugged and The Fountainhead). Atlas Shrugged is more widely read than any book but the Bible.

Pitting the Poor Against the Middle Class

The thing you have to understand in a “Marxist takedown” (the world has seen more than 80, in as many years), called 90+ years ago the Proletariat Revolution, is that the war is against the middle class. The regime has to destroy the middle class, because therein lies the power of the people.

If people own property — if they own small businesses — if they have wealth — they have both individual and collective power, and they can stand up to a regime change. Better than anyone else can, anyway.

But one thing to get very clear on is that Marxism “flips the script” and changes the definition of words (creating a lot of confusion and debate, but also mental programming — hypnotizing many in the population into adopting their dogmas).

While you and I may consider an assault on private property and the middle class to be a war against the people, remember that Marx and his compadres and successors “sold” the destruction of private property and the demonization of the middle class as a war BY the people.

When in reality, it was a mobilization of the poor against the middle class.

The Middle Class Is What Stands Between Freedom and Tyranny

So the idea is to de-fang the middle class. And, by many subtle and clever mechanisms — a step at a time — the agenda is to strip the people of their property, their wealth, their ability to defend themselves, and even their identities.

Here are some ways that Marxist regimes obliterate the middle class:

Social divisions

High taxation

Draconian business regulation

Losses of personal freedoms

Elimination of property ownership

Consolidation of all industries, so that just one or two at the top remain (public companies, in the modern iteration of Marxism)

Eradication of privately owned / small businesses

Nullification of the rights of the individual

Expansion of government in both size and power

The old words for the sharply divided classes were the bourgeoisie (the middle class, the property and business owners) and the proletariat (the poor, the working class and underclass, who own nothing).

Buying Loyalty (and Fueling Hate) via Government Handouts

The regime itself doesn’t have to try to take on all the land and business owners directly if it can manipulate the poor against the property-owning middle class, which controls most of the means of production.

Instead, they buy the loyalty to the government with money handed out to the poor, and they use the media to direct hatred and resentment toward those who enjoy a better lifestyle than they do.

(Such handouts are only temporary Band-Aids for the problem created by their gutting of our ability to be self-sustaining. But they know a lot about human psychology, including the fact that the vast majority of people think short term, not long term.)

Alarmingly, since 2020, the middle class and business owners are on the dole, too — in my opinion, to keep us quiet while we have our needs met for now. Meanwhile, they’re stripping down what’s left of the edifice of the democratic republic you think you live in.

Marxist Progression: The Basics

In Marxist philosophy, here’s the progression, the basics:

The designers of the “revolution” create public policies that pit the poor against the middle class.

Mayhem ensues.

The middle class loses everything, and now everyone is poor.

Now the regime can take control, because the people have no power and are desperate, so they agree to comply with anyone who promises to stop the pain.

The regime itself props up the working class (the proletariat), and tells them lies about how the Communist political party (or whoever) is all about elevating them, when really it has no such goal whatsoever. The poor are just cannon fodder — an unpaid army.

The regime just needs a hungry, bitter, property-less class with nothing to lose, who have been mentally conditioned to think the “haves” (rather than the government), are enemies of the “have-nots” (them). This phenomenon is pushing everyone into have-not status.

Although the great divide between the “haves” and “have-nots” is as old as time, the poor can and often do climb out of poverty and into the middle class — at least in a society with individual liberties.

My own ancestors did this, arriving on American shores with little or nothing.

And I too did this myself, coming from a family of ten. Everything I owned was secondhand from yard sales, where my mom haggled for my clothes at the beginning of the school year. And I was given $0 for college. Ironically, I have many times been accused of being “privileged” (because I am white, apparently).

Marxist conditioning teaches the poor that they would have more, if only the middle class were torn down. But if these ideologies prevail, the poor do not end up getting more; in fact, any small businesses they worked for are destroyed.

Most of America’s jobs are still with privately owned small businesses — only now, nearly everyone but the ruling class is poor. And the government owns everything.

Now, I’m not saying that the power players are pushing us into classic Marxism. It appears to me that they’re using the successes of Marxist tactics, but the end goal is actually more of a fascist-capitalist system where you’re a cog in the wheel, and you’ll never own a business in their system, if they succeed in the coup d’état that began in earnest March of 2020.

As with all parabolic curves, it happens slowly — the gutting of individual rights has been going on for decades — and then fast. We are now in the “fast” phase; we’ve passed over the top of the curve and are headed downward:

So I’m assuming we’re headed for more of what we’ve seen in the last three years: wealth being increasingly squeezed, from the middle class up to the multi-billionaire tyrants.

(In the last two years, the pharma vaccines alone have spawned two dozen of new billionaires. Jeff Bezos’s already massive wealth more than doubled while we were all sentenced to house arrest, and online shopping became a competitive sport. Tech companies, and the stock markets, soared. Main Street idled and suffered, while Wall Street made bank.)

To me, Marxism is tactical — not necessarily the endpoint of where the global elites are trying to take us. (Communism has been a rather spectacular fail all over the world, which is why it’s been rebranded. Although now and then, someone lets it slip that Marxism is the foundation — such as when one of the BLM founders stated she was a “trained Marxist.”)

Recent Marxist Plays: 14 Examples Since 2020

The remainder of this post enumerates 14 examples of what we’ve seen, the last 3 years, that reek of Marxism.

Here’s what’s ahead:

The coming tax reform law stiffs the middle class — especially their heirs. Small businesses were shut down in 2020, but not the Big Box stores. Small businesses were increasingly regulated, but not the huge multinational corporations. Fifty years of integration and racial harmony went down the drain in 2020. Biden canceled rent in 2020 and 2021. Insurance rates have soared, while incomes have remained static. They offer us money at super-low interest rates. While small businesses have had to cut back, government entities are growing. We’ve witnessed all kinds of strange market manipulations. Inflation is eating away at middle-class wealth. Our senior generation is rapidly losing its wealth Education costs are skyrocketing. Social credit is just around the corner Large institutional investors are buying up residential real estate.

1. The coming tax reform law stiffs the middle class — especially their heirs.

Biden promised no new taxes, but in 2023, taxes on the middle class go up dramatically (not for people who make over $400,000, though!)

If the elites were really about “equity and inclusion”— their favorite words — wouldn’t the super-rich be taxed more? Capping the increasing tax brackets at $400k seems like protecting the super-rich, to me.

Under the new Biden tax law, your heirs get next to nothing when you die, and well over 95% of your wealth goes to government. For example, if you’re worth $100 million, your children/heirs may get as little as $2 million.

2. Small businesses were shut down in 2020, but not the Big Box stores.

While your local natural grocer and neighborhood hardware store had to close up shop in 2020 (and nearly 40% of them weren’t able to make their entire lease payment last month), Home Depot, CVS, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, and Costco stayed open.

This put Wall Street at a massive advantage, gobbling up market share, while devastating Main Street.

3. Small businesses were increasingly regulated, but not the huge multinational corporations.

The layers of federal, state, and local regulation have gotten worse by the year lately, with more and more rules, taxes, and fees for small businesses. On the other hand, multinational public corporations with virtual monopolies already pay little to no taxes, and they can compete using price.

Cases in point:

Amazon — In 2017, Jeff Bezos paid $0 in taxes on his $11 billion profit. States want the jobs from a huge Walmart or Amazon facility inside their borders, and they offer these massive public companies tax-free status, to be able to compete for the jobs those companies bring to the state.

Take Action for Freedom — I’ve started a number of companies in my 36-year career as a business owner, but starting my little Take Action for Freedom Insiders Mastermind in early 2021 (which originally focused on crypto and preparedness but has since expanded to include a range of current events and topics) was an absolute nightmare.

Getting it set up was a tangle of taxes, regulatory hoops to jump, and payment processors who denied us, for the crime of wrongthink, and for expressing viewpoints not in alignment with “the agenda.”

Privately owned businesses in Utah — in March 2020, Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox sent out 26 pages of new regulations on privately owned businesses. Ironically, it was called “Utah Leads Together,” an example of how they change the meaning of words to be the opposite of what they really are.

These rules applied to everyone but the huge billion-dollar multinational companies. (Do you think Cox just whipped this up in a couple of weeks to save you from a flu?)

4. Fifty years of integration and racial harmony went down the drain in 2020.

Over the past half century, we had become so racially integrated that the white majority elected a black president. Twice. That’s right: left to our own devices, and with some civil rights campaigns and court decisions, we integrated, of our own volition.

Many of us who grew up in the ’60s, ’70s, and beyond had friends of every race and thought nothing of it, from kindergarten onward.

But suddenly, since 2020, thanks to government and media and “woke culture” intentionally pushing both race divisions and a new culture of white-hate (based on the premise that all white people have been “privileged”), I’m now seeing, for the first time in my 55-year life, a colossal level of bitterness, name-calling, and hatred between the different races and cultures in the USA.

It wasn’t started by you and me. It was started by Marxist ideology intentionally set into motion (George Floyd, anyone?) Call the five-time felon drug addict anything less than a hero, and expect a verbal assault calling you “racist.” Kanye West donated a huge amount of money to George Floyd’s family, in 2020, and now they’re suing him for millions.

5. Biden canceled rent in 2020 and 2021.

Starting in 2020, all you had to do was hand your landlord a piece of paper alleging that Covid-19 had affected you, and you could live rent-free. Landlords, though, had little or no reprieve in their own payments, taxes, and insurance (and they couldn’t evict nonpaying tenants).

Some property owners were given the option to delay payments — but none of our debt to the central banks was forgiven. (Notice again how short-term pain is allayed, while the long-term pain mounts.)

As of Q1 2022, 700,000 people in the greater Los Angeles area alone were not paying rent! And it has likely gotten worse, not better, since California’s Governor Newsom extended rent moratoriums through June of 2023! Who knows when it will end, if ever.

Rent moratoriums are a major Marxist strategy to crush property ownership. I have written extensively on why I sold my rental properties and no longer consider real estate rentals a good investment.

I have also written about who I follow in finance/investing, people who are awake to all the scams, and advising us well, on how to protect our “store of value” (our savings / assets / life’s energy) as best we can. All of us will pay for this. Stay sharp, to preserve as much of it as possible.

Rental properties were my retirement offramp, and I sold them, when Marxism was suddenly everywhere (rent controls, rent moratoriums). Even Florida is talking about rent control, which is the beginning of the end, for a landlord.

Even DeSantis will step in and stop the bloodletting when tenants cannot pay rent. (Many already can’t; one-third of Millennials are living with parents now.)

I actually hope that real estate values plummet, to better align with what they’re actually worth. While it will hurt me personally (and people who bought in 2020/2021 will be upside down in their loans, which will be awful), maybe my children and yours will someday be able to own a home as a result.

The current senior-career generations cannot keep grabbing more-more-more for themselves, while pushing the pain to their children and grandchildren.

This month, Newsom once again doled out sliding-scale “Middle-Class Tax Refund” stimulus payments to California citizens, ranging from $350 to $1,050.

(It’s not like those funds come from anybody but the California taxpayers, and the central banks printing money. The. Californians are on the hook for the stimmie checks. The government doesn’t have actual assets of its own; it cannot only steal from one to give to another.)

This small payment might help a struggling renter for a month, such that she votes for the Dem-Marxist party in the next election, but it won’t save a landlord who is behind on her payments.

Source: Trouble Ahead for Landlords? Housing Market Update

Like me, this landlord saw what was coming, sold his cash cow, and moved to Florida.

Still on the topic of rent — this next bit is dark — but in the ’60s and ’70s, Chairman Mao became enamored of Marxism and actually told the tenants to kill the landlords. Which they did!

Then they moved onto their dead landlords’ properties, making Mao a hero who is still worshiped today in China. Here again is my post from earlier this year, entitled “Why Real Estate Is No Longer a Good Investment.”

(One exception, IMO, is owning your own home free and clear, though you’re still punished for owning property by annual property taxes, which you have no control over..)

6. Insurance rates have soared, while incomes have remained static.

From auto insurance to homeowner’s and renter’s insurance, premiums have increased significantly.

Here in Florida, I’m one of the 10% who have flood insurance, for the mere price of $4,500 a year! But an $8K deductible and volumes of rules means I am on my own to fix up my home up after the devastation of the two recent Florida hurricanes.

(Ironically, I had tried to cancel my flood insurance a few months ago, and FEMA wouldn’t let me — even though my home is paid off!)

With rising real estate prices, property taxes have followed suit. Your government has foreclosed on plenty of little old ladies whose property taxes went up, up, up and they couldn’t pay. Many states at least have maximums set for property taxes increases on your primary residence.

However, while the annual increase has at least been capped for my neighbors at 3% (or 10% if it’s a second home), those of us who moved to Florida from another state in the past couple years have been stunned to get nailed with property taxes that may be more than triple what the previous owner paid.

(My property taxes just went up 321%! I didn’t see the meteoric and unsustainable rise in real estate in 2020/2021 coming, which is what they just based my re-valuated property taxes on. Next year, the 3% cap on property tax increases will protect me. But, my current taxes are higher than most of my neighbors’ house payments.)

I’m not asking anyone to feel sorry for me. I’m just showing you the many different ways the middle class is the enemy, the target.

7. They offer us money at super-low interest rates.

One way to drive the people to the brink of insolvency — so that we eventually take a knee to whoever offers to save us from overwhelming debt payments — is to entice us with zero-interest (or very-low-interest) loans.

Although most people don’t truly own much, they have dozens of payments to keep up with every month. Since the 2008 bank bailout and recession, American families have been taking advantage of free or almost-free money, and spending it on real estate and cars and all kinds of “stuff.”

But this is beginning to backfire, hard. We average Americans are living lifestyles that cost two to three times more than we can actually afford. Banks have encouraged this, for decades.

My own dad encouraged me to buy a home in my twenties with the most expensive payment I could afford — because, he said, “Your income will only go up, so your house payment will be a smaller percentage of your expenses.”

While Boomers are very confident in advice like that (“Just borrow! It’s cheap!) because it has been true throughout their lifetimes, it may no longer be true. I also built a house in 2007 and sold it 12 years later at a breakeven price.

Recent statistics show most states to have a double-digit percentage of residents behind on their car payments. Washington DC tops the list, with 23% of its residents behind on car payments.

(Your governments have been doing the same kind of borrowing, only worse, because they’re closer to the money printer. They’re in deeper debt than American families are: US debt is now 130% of GDP, or gross domestic product — all the value in goods and services we generate in a year.)

The economic catastrophe that is upon us, many think, will be far worse than the 2008 Great Financial Crisis. (If you’re suddenly unemployed, it’s not necessarily true that your income will always go up, is it?)

8. While small businesses have had to cut back, government entities are growing.

Biden brags about creating new jobs, but government jobs are the only sector of the economy that is growing! (Which isn’t a growing economy at all. In a capitalist world, growing GDP is the measure of growth — and government produces nothing.)

Analysts also point out that if a job posting is listed in four states, it counts as four jobs in the state and federal statistics — when in fact it’s just one job. But many people in this economy (including everyone who works for my company) work remotely. That’s just one way your government and media inflate the statistic showing that jobs are increasing and people are employed.

Marxism intends for all jobs to eventually become government jobs, since eventual communism means the state owns the means of production — as small businesses are pressured into extinction.

Or more accurately, the goal of 2022’s globalists isn’t quite the old idea of Marxism: the new goal is that all jobs belong to the “public-private partnership,” where massive corporations are all that remains of “capitalism,” and the few public companies that exist at the top of every industry are in bed with government. They’re allowed to survive if they agree to carbon-neutral practices, “sustainable development goals," etc.

(I doubt this has much, if anything, to do with saving the planet. Exxon Mobile was just in the top 10 of the WEF’s favored ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) companies — while Tesla didn’t even make the list. You know, the leader in the move away from oil/gas and internal combustion engines.)

In my opinion, the rise of huge, soulless public corporations and the long, slow extinction of small businesses, are where capitalism went wrong. While I’m for a “free market system,” to me, modern-day capitalism has become as corrupt as communism is.

9. We’ve witnessed all kinds of strange market manipulations.

For instance:

When the stock markets crash, why do the crypto markets crash, too (they’re supposed to be uncorrelated)?

Also, why didn’t the bond market go up when the stock market went down (as it always has before)?

And why haven’t gold and silver prices gone up as the economy has tanked (as they always have before)?

Real estate markets, which soared since 2020, are now beginning to come down off their all-time highs, as well. And many are predicting that prices will drop 20 to 50 percent in the next year or two (which would officially be a market crash).

I wonder if these examples of “funny business,” which look like market manipulation by government and large financial institutions, are all part of starving middle America of its wealth. Exactly zero asset classes are doing well — and you have to wonder, why?

10. Inflation is eating away at middle-class wealth.

With all the markets being so volatile, spooked investors are sitting on the sidelines with their cash, not knowing how to invest it.

In the past week, I’ve heard five different investment analysts asked, “Where is the best place to invest in this economy?” and all five said “There is no safe place to invest.”

Now, the Fed claims that it’s raising interest rates (faster in 2022 than at any time in history) to bring down inflation. But most analysts suspect that the stated 7.7% CPI (Consumer Price Index, based on a mythical “basket of goods,” the cost of which is how we gauge inflation) is artificially manipulated, and that our actual inflation rate is closer to 20% per year.

And if that’s the case, here’s my point as we discuss Marxism and government interventionism:

While according to Fed economists, middle-class Americans are losing nearly 8% of the value of their dollars every year due to inflation alone, consider that they may in reality be losing more like one-fifth of the value of the money they hold in cash, and in their bank accounts, each year!

Bear in mind that our government created inflation, largely by borrowing money, and dumping printed money into the economy in 2020 and 2021, in the form of stimulus payments (aka “Quantitative Easing” or QE, a tactic of Keynesian economics) and fiscal stimulus (the government borrowing money from us, in the form of bonds).

(We are now in a phase of QT, or “quantitative tightening,” as the Fed raises interest rates, making it more expensive to borrow. Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, says he’s going to keep raising interest rates; he’s willing to “break stuff,” to stop people from overspending. He wants to bring down demand to stop Americans from further running up inflation, even though the Fed is really the biggest culprit in causing inflation in the first place.)

Now, the real estate markets have been soaring from 2020 to early 2022, but many buyers don’t realize that it’s not “real” wealth they’re accumulating; rather, they’re seeing inflation, and volatile markets.

In mid-2022, we started to see a turnaround in real estate: in most places, properties began sitting on the market for months, and prices were being reduced, with very few buyers shopping for homes. And prices dropped at least 7%.

The millions of Americans who bought homes in 2020 and 2021 at the top of the market will soon be “upside down” in their loans (in other words, they’ll owe more than their houses are worth).

Mainstream media articles are now discussing the “homebuyer’s regret” of those 2020 and 2021 buyers.

11. Our senior generation is rapidly losing its wealth.

The Boomers are heavily reliant on government instruments such as 401(k)s and IRAs, which in turn rely heavily on the inflated American stock exchange. So, as stock markets crash (20%+ this year alone, biggest crash since the Great Depression), our senior generation loses its wealth, fast.

It is devastating to the middle class in America that one of the most populous generations in history (the Boomers) just lost so much of what they need to finish out their lives in the stock market crash of 2022 so far.

Many of these retirees live on a fixed income and cannot afford to see their retirement accounts decrease in value by more than 20%.

A friend of mine who owns an Allstate business told me that he gets calls daily from retirees canceling their homeowners’ insurance, except for the legally required coverage on their rooves, because they simply cannot afford the coverage.

Plus, many analysts think the stock market has a long way to drop, to approach its actual value, since the grossly inflated stock market is estimated to be made up of some 10% strong companies and as much as 90% “zombie” companies. Who knows how long the volatility will last before stocks end up more like the S&P, being at about 3,000 to 3,500, a more accurate actual value based on earnings.

12. Education costs are skyrocketing.

Another way to crush the American middle class is to send the cost of education through the roof. Since 1980, the price of real estate has gone up 413%, but the cost of a college education has gone up 1200%!

Has the earning power of college graduates also increased by 1200%? Hardly! The earnings increase gained by having a four-year degree is, in fact, narrowing rapidly versus that of other workers, such as those who go to trade school, or those who acquire skills in the labor force.

So, the political party in Congress, counting on the ignorance of the American people, vowed to cancel $10,000+ in student loans — but who pays for that?

The people who worked three jobs through college to avoid debt?

The people who already paid off their own student loans?

The people who couldn’t afford to send their own kids to college?

Or all three of those groups?

The people cheering that their student loans may get canceled or reduced don’t realize that higher taxes mean they have to pay off their loans, but in a different way — one that isn’t likely to ever end.

(At least you can theoretically pay off your student loans off, right? But you can’t pay off taxes! They’re there next year, too! In 1913, Americans were told that income taxes were temporary, to get through a war. They weren’t though, were they?)

The San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge toll tax was supposed to be temporary. But now it costs 10 times what it did originally. I’ll leave you with those two examples, but I could write another entire post about “temporary” taxes that … just never went away.

(Just like I suspect digital ID programs and masks-on / masks-off are intended to be our permanent future.)

13. Social credit is just around the corner.

The idea of an individual social credit score will not be foreign to many of you; it was inaugurated 7 years ago in China.

But it appears that you won’t just be rated on how good of a citizen you are — there’s also going to be an individual carbon credit score, too. They told us it was for companies, but apparently it’s going to apply to each individual, as well.

And in fact, an outstanding video by Coin Bureau explains that the buying and selling of carbon credit tokens may be how the biggest companies might continue to thrive, even after the genocide of a large percentage of the population.

I realize this defies logic, the idea that with a smaller population, the mega-corporations can actually make more money. So you just have to watch the video to understand how the original plan to push us toward global net-zero carbon emissions didn’t “stick” —

— so now, they’ve brought in the large billion-dollar corporations to support the ploy, and as strange as this sounds, the fewer of us there are, the more money they make.

(Another clue to why Costco, PayPal, Venmo, Facebook, Twitter, and others are willing to lose revenue from huge swaths of the population — to comply with the globalists. Facebook/Meta has lost $1 trillion in its market cap this year, but is it slowing down on crushing political dissidents, many of whom are its advertisers? Nope.)

Plus, as The Powers That Be reward the compliant public corporations, they drive all the small businesses under. So they kill two birds with one stone.

And remember, that’s the goal in Marxism: the middle class’s power must be eliminated, or their plans cannot work.

14. Large institutional investors are buying up residential real estate.

Residential real estate is being swooped up from distressed developers in large blocs, apparently at 15 to 20% discounts, as the anticipated real estate crash is “priced in.”

One-third of America is now priced out of the real estate market altogether, and those who can borrow get much less house, for the same payment — while huge corporations like BlackRock and Zillow buy whole housing developments, at a discount, from developers struggling to make payments on their construction loans.



Which further controls the population and makes ownership of private property incredibly difficult for all but the very wealthy.

Now that your eyes are open …

Virtually every day, I see more tactics of Marxism deployed, but because you’re probably over this topic already, I’ll leave you with just these 14.

Now that you’ve reviewed them, I predict that you’ll start to see how the erosion of individual liberties and the growth of big government is creeping upon us, a step at a time.

Only, the creep is now in its acceleration phase — we’re over the hump of that parabolic curve and sliding down the other side.

Mark my words, it’s going to make our heads spin.

