FedNow launched last week. Crypto is either going to happen TO you, in the form of CBDC, or central-bank digital currency (where the central banks / government have full control of your assets) … or it is happening FOR you.

It’s up to each of us. We have an opportunity like the one we all wish we’d capitalized on–to invest in Amazon, Google, Tesla or Facebook, early.

Everyone gets to choose. Learn about it and leverage it, see the opportunities–or go full ostrich.

If you say some "talking point" about crypto that keeps your mind shut, you're doing the same thing people did, when you tried to talk to them about your concern about a still-unlicensed pharma product.

When 75% of us fell for a scam that was always wrapped in languaging about "safe and effective" and "to protect grandma."

It didn't turn out that way, did it? Taking up a talking point and not doing the work to understand it–cost so many people dearly. According to analyst Ed Dowd, we have about 26M injured Americans.

There’s the financial injury to consider, too, now. Most of which is yet to come. In 2020, Biden told the banks they could keep zero reserves.

They invested your deposits mostly on government bonds paying 2% and 3%. Then inflation and interest rates went wild.

The banks are insolvent. The US government tells you everything is fine, to try to keep people trusting it, so there isn’t a run on the banks.

(Your cash? Not much safer, though I’m a fan of cash!)

Digital money, a complete reset of our financial system, tokenization of assets -- are not "conspiracy theories," they're stated in writing by the central banks, right now, as their intent and plan, while most people snooze through it.

(Why are most snoozing through it? Because big daddy government knows best, so just wait for your marching orders? That's gone well, right? I assume many think that if things get bad, the government will print more stimulus money. There is no effort in front of Congress to do so. And, the nearly $5T they printed, is most of why your money is now worth less.)

FedNow is right now rolling out to the banks and the merchants. 110 banks have already signed up. When I did a webinar last Fall on my research about it, there were just a few.

You'll be required to get on it later, as the "great reset" is well underway. All they'd have to do to FORCE us onto it is require us to use it to pay taxes. Also, banks and retailers are getting set up with the “fast payment” rails of FedNow, already.

So if we’re going to be forced onto it, I’ve been asked, if they’re going to convert my bank account to CBDC, and I’ll have to click “Agree” after being presented with 30 pages of fine print, why would I own crypto?

First of all, 99.9% of crypto has or will go to zero, and I wouldn’t invest in that 99.9%, or use them. (Which is also why I wouldn’t invest in 99.9% of startup companies.)

In our Insiders coaching group, every Weds night, I have repeatedly taught that I’m as keen on teaching you to AVOID most of the fly-by-night crypto projects, as I and other professionals are teaching you how the entire world is also shifting to blockchain technology, so you can capitalize on it.

And the time to understand and leverage the ones with great utility and mass adoption, is now. This Weds night, we cover our top 20 favorite crypto projects.

You’d use your crypto like you use money now. (The banking system and the federal government also really, really hates your use of cash.)

The lightning network is making it easy and fast to use Bitcoin. Just because you’re not using it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. Adoption of cryptocurrencies has been far bigger OUTSIDE the U.S.

Crypto is facilitating instant cross-border payments, which changes the world profoundly.

Just because CBDC is bearing down hard on most countries of the world, doesn’t mean human beings won’t use other forms of money or assets, as they have throughout human history. Most analysts consider Bitcoin “too big to kill.”

They will have a long uphill battle to get legislation passed banning cash, or making their payment rails a complete monopoly. They’re battling hard to shut down free speech right now.

There is little will to do that, among many governors and the US legislature. There’s that pesky thing called the US Constitution, and 17 states have made gold legal tender.

They're currently moving us from existing payment systems, to lightning-fast systems using QR codes. Credit cards will go the way of the dodo.

From there, the IMF (central banks of central banks) has stated in writing what they are rolling out:

The next phase after the fast-payment rails they’re currently rolling out, is to put us on a central bank digital currency, or CBDC.

From there, they intend to tokenize all hard assets on the blockchain.

Such as your house. And your stocks and bonds.

That means you will own them if the control grid says you do, if you follow the rules. Will they succeed? They are doubling down, white-knuckling it, and fighting amongst themselves. But I wouldn’t bet against them. So you and I have to prepare against it.

I wouldn't buy 99.9%+ of cryptos. For years, everybody and their dog started a crypto project. We don't need 20,000 of them.

But a small number of them ARE the future. I have been here for you, every Weds night, for well over 2 years. In fact, everything I've done, with other pros studying these issues, is sitting there waiting for you, to learn.

There’s a well-made series of learning modules in your membership, so you understand the blockchain and rapidly evolving technology.

Personally I wish we could go back to the 70's or 80’s. But that is not going to happen. And many applications improve the human condition, solve problems, and lead to freedom.

There’s a war on, for whether the blockchain will enslave us or free us. I think it will do both, and the big question is whether We the People will allow ourselves to be enslaved, captured, controlled.

I'm not personally drawn to studying technology and how it's creating one of the biggest shifts in human history. I’d rather add to my 30,000+ hours of research on health and wellness.

But I do study it, and bring professionals into our Weds night mastermind who spend full time studying it and making money from it ... because I do not feel we have a choice. This is happening whether we like it or not.

And we can benefit from it, or become a slave to it. If you want to join us, we had a great class last week on

1. The massive win against the SEC in court, where a major crypto project prevailed, a disruptive technology that is changing the world, and

2. The best cold wallet recently released, where your heirs can access your crypto with their fingerprint, if you die, as well as high-level security. So that what's yours is truly YOURS, and no one can see or take it.

If you're ready to take control of your future, join here. For a free month, plus use the coupon code ROBYN to get an extra $50 off. Start by reviewing the fantastic multimedia training classes by Coach Felipe.

Every class we've ever taught is in there, waiting for you. I promise, our insiders coaching group is a better use of your time than anything your remote control lets you watch.

And join us on Weds nights, as Coach Andrea and I tell you how this affects your life. We don’t and can’t give financial advice, but we CAN help you capitalize on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, rather than your just being at its mercy.

The IMF’s (central bank of central banks) own report says 20% of Americans who have owned or own cryptos. About the same number who refused the injections we still don’t know the contents of!

If watching the training modules, and joining the classes and Q&A don’t have you launched, you can also book private coaching. For more extensive questions, and getting set up and running.

