I can talk all day about nutrition, a whole-foods diet, and detoxing … but, I have a confession.

I think the BIGGEST issue in people’s health is being sedentary.

Helping thousands of people over the years, I’ve become aware that most people either don’t exercise regularly, or they do it in fits and starts.

(And mostly stall out, going long periods of time not being active.)

What if I could solve that problem for you? With a “baby step” that is actually quite powerful?

Dr. Zach Bush is one of my favorite people. He’s a double-board certified MD, and speaks of how, after years being a cancer-drug developer, he had to strip his beliefs and what he was doing, down to the foundation.

He’s been a warrior for farmers to stop spraying crops with glyphosate, and educate consumers about it.

But he also has a little four-minute workout, that I want to challenge you to do, twice a day.

I have five of my staff doing it twice a day, now, and we’re having great fun with it.

It doesn’t just get your blood pumping (and it does!). It also works all your major muscle groups. He calls it the “nitric oxide dump.”

Because nitric oxide is a molecule the human body makes, that feeds your muscles. When you start to exercise, and you run out of oxygen, nitric oxide is released.

As it moves downstream, your blood vessels dilate, allowing more oxygen and nutrients to grow your muscles.

Your biophotonic energy goes through the roof, when you spend FOUR MINUTES doing this workout, and you feel great.

If you work in front of the computer like I do, you need this!

I hope you’ll take the challenge with us, and do this twice a day. In my 17-year career, I have found that people’s reason for not exercising is “I don’t have time.” Almost half of us are now working two jobs.

But anyone can do this! And you don’t need any equipment. Just do it when you get up to go to the bathroom!

My longtime executive assistant, Caroline, and I, both do 60 minutes of workout every morning. I’ve been committed to this my whole life, plus I play competitive tennis. She’s a CrossFit competitor.

(One of my favorite things about her, and there are many favorite things, is that she’s HEALTHY! Healthy employees are valuable!)

But, then we sit at a computer all day.

And even though I also sometimes go for a walk in the evening, I still feel like I have a sedentary life that is not natural for humans.

For most of human history, men were working in the fields or doing something very physical, and women slaved over a washtub, garden, or stove. Bad for your back, good for your heart.

Caroline and I make more money working 8 or 10 hours a day at the computer, than we would if we did construction or did laundry. (I also lounge around on the beach, on the weekends, doing research–very sedentary. Not great. So I need hacks!)

And by the way, there’s nothing wrong with doing Dr. Bush’s 4-min workout MORE than twice a day.

You could probably do it every time you use the bathroom, and get as much out of it as I do, from my 60-min cardio (after which I have to take a shower)--not so, after the four-minute workout!

Just ideas for you.

Cheers, let me know how it goes for you!

