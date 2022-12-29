I was raised in the military-medicine system, which probably is comparable to socialized medicine. (Which is to say, subpar, when compared to private medicine, where you may be able to hire and fire your healthcare practitioners.)

I had experienced really terrible dental work in my mouth, by the time I was an adult. Then, as an adult, I had some awful experiences with (more) bad dentistry, which caused me to investigate the burgeoning field of biological dentistry.

Have You Heard of Biological/Holistic Dentistry?

None of what biological dentists do is taught in dental school. But the field of biological dentistry, (sometimes called “holistic dentistry”) has grown, in part due to dentistry being the sickest profession in America, with the highest suicide rate as well.

(Mercury, anyone? They have such high exposure, as do people with metal fillings.)

The dentists who get into the holistic/biological space have mostly become sick, from placing and removing metal fillings, and they’ve likely read some of the many books about the toxicity of metal fillings, root canals, and other dental products.

Get Our (Free) List of Biological Dentists, Nationwide

The GreenSmoothieGirl team spent hundreds of hours, some years ago, compiling a list of biological dentists, all over the U.S. You can get it here: GreenSmoothieGirl Holistic Dentist Finder

Keep in mind that some have likely retired, and others have come into biological dentistry since we undertook that massive project.

We didn’t just find the people who claim to be biological (or holistic) dentists. We asked them a series of 10 questions, about what practices and products they had been trained and invested in. So when you get that list, you can take a look at the quality of their practice.

(Some call themselves biological dentists just to get the holistic-educated people to come to them, but may do little more than using all white fillings instead of metal — in my opinion, that’s not good enough!)

There’s really no accepted or validated way to get certified as a biological dentist, and the whole sub-industry is so young, you really want to do your own research. And be aware that these dentists, and the companies that supply them, are just figuring things out, as they go.

IAOMT and IABDM are certifications these dentists can get, but the best biological dentist I know, my own dentist Dr. Jorgenson, doesn’t buy into them, thinks they’re just a new industry, and she’s not a member. So you might miss a great dentist just because she doesn’t join one of these clubs.

We snail-mailed, emailed, and called those dentists identifying as “biological” all over the U.S. The ones who bothered (after us nagging them) to respond are probably the better dentists, who are taking new patients.

My Five Best Blog Posts on Dentistry

If you’re realizing that you or your family has had some toxic dental procedures, and you are considering making some changes, I’ve researched and written about several topics that may serve you.

I’m going to keep this piece short, and share with you my five best blog posts on these subjects. You can check them out, if you want to learn more about dentists who seek to use less-toxic or nontoxic products and procedures.

I created a list of 17 questions you should ask any dentist who claims to practice “biological,” “holistic,” or “functional” dentistry.

Has your dentist told you that you need a root canal? Root canals “fossilize” a dead organ, in your mouth. Harboring dead material in your body can cause serious systemic illness, as the pathogens in that dead organ are not killed in the root canal process, and can actually undergo pathogenesis, to range the body and create auto-immune disease or cancer. Before deciding what’s right for you, it’s important to know that you have choices.

Gum disease isn’t just mouth disease. Gum disease is whole-body disease.

Did you know that your teeth can repair and heal, just like bones?

Here, I write about how I helped two of my kids undergo oral surgery without using the highly toxic antibiotics, steroids, and opiates that dentists tell you to take pre-emptively.

I hope these resources open your eyes to new possibilities and help you find answers to your questions.

Before making any decisions, be sure to also ask your health-conscious friends, and check the reviews on the dentist you’re considering, too. Just because a dentist claims to be biological, doesn’t mean he or she is a great dentist!

And for the record, the best biological dentist I’ve been to is Michelle Jorgenson, DDS, in American Fork, Utah. She owns Total Care Dental, and while she may not be the one doing the work in your mouth (since GreenSmoothieGirl has been telling people about her for years), she owns the practice, hires and trains the other dentists, and does all new-patient intake.

