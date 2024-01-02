Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Rockwell's avatar
Laura Rockwell
Jan 3, 2024

Hello Robyn, I found this link that was very helpful in purchasing tea without plastics. Check it out. Found your recommendations were a bit limited and included mostly big brands. Thank you for all you share. Laura

https://www.greencompostables.com/blog/plastic-free-tea-bags#List_of_Plastic-free_tea_bags_that_are_safe

Reply
Share
Emu's avatar
Emu
Jan 2, 2024

I rip open the tea bags and pour the tea into an infuser. I hope this at last mitigates some of that darn plastic. Also, I read that many teas are loaded with fluoride and maybe arsenic. Do you know if this is true?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture