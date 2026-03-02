The Idea That A Pill Can Replace What Our Glands Make

When your hormones shift — menopause, perimenopause, post-hysterectomy, or adrenal burnout — the symptoms can feel overwhelming:

Hot flashes

Mood swings

Fatigue

Low libido

Brain fog

Feeling like you’ve “lost yourself”

So when a practitioner says,

“We can fix this with bioidentical hormones — they’re natural,” the offer feels like hope.

And I was afraid to research this one, because I personally consider my own experience with bioidentical thyroid to be life-changing, 30 years ago.

But, I sensed that something changed over the years. Was it me? Was it the products themselves? I started talking to other women, my age, and found that they, too, felt that at first bioidentical hormones lived up to the promise, and now, they weren’t sure they were helping at all.

Just because something is marketed as natural doesn’t make it safe.

I knew this. And I want to make sure not to offend those who find that taking hormones do help them. I believe you.

I have a very quick, and obvious, reaction to using topical testosterone, myself, for instance. To this day. I can’t say I like most of that reaction. Let’s start by saying that my argument is NOT, “bioidentical hormones don’t do anything.”

Just because it’s “bioidentical” does not mean your body knows how to regulate it, though, or that you’re getting the amounts at the right time, or even actually the same substance your body produces.

What “Bioidentical” Actually Means

The term bioidentical suggests a match with the body’s own hormones.

But in supplements and creams, bioidentical hormones are synthesized in labs, from, for instance:

Soy

Wild yam extract

It appears SOME thyroid-hormone brands do actually still use, in part or exclusively, desiccated (or dried) pig thyroid. The brands who do seem to have supply-chain problems.

I had wondered, so when they can’t get enough thyroids from pig farms–what will they do then? I have watched, over the years, chemistry mimic and make, more inexpensively, molecularly similar compounds to various natural ingredients.

(For instance, there’s a lot of hype mostly created by one former chiropractor, that “nicotine” is good for you in various ways. But he acts as if the natural compound found in eggplants and potatoes is the same thing found in tobacco. I’m assuming here that you see that tobacco is a plant and could have beneficial compounds in it.

But the marketer who was a chiropractor 20 years ago never says a word about the fact that tobacco isn’t used in any gum, lozenge, or vape being sold as “nicotine.” He even says that pharma will hate his message.

Why would they hate the message? All the nicotine products are pharma products–created entirely in a lab, no tobacco involved.)

These raw materials are chemically altered to resemble human estrogen or progesterone. I also found it impossible to learn whether petrochemical solvents and other chemicals are involved, as these companies do not all make disclosures.

You’re probably aware that GRAS (“generally regarded as safe”) is enabled by the FDA so the manufacturer can just say they consider the product to be safe.

But in addition to that being scientifically and safety-wise dubious at best–there’s also the fact that many companies don’t even declare all the ingredients in their product. Environmental Working Group (EWG) estimates over 1,000 chemicals are in our food that haven’t ever been disclosed to the FDA.

Some do disclose ingredients, and I did find solvents and the “usual suspects”--that will make sense, if you’ve been reading Take Daily, my new book about our supplement research, or reading my blog on these topics.

Yes, they may look structurally similar.

But they do not behave like your body’s hormones, because:

There is no natural feedback loop in a cream or capsule. Signaling other co-factors to work together synergistically. The dose is constant, or once daily, while your hormones are made by your glands to change throughout the day, and the month. Once applied or swallowed, bioidentical hormones bypass your body’s self-regulation entirely.

We don’t naturally get one big dose of estrogen that never fluctuates. We don’t naturally get progesterone in a single, sustained level.

Because that’s not how human biology works. And I apologize in advance that my research won’t be satisfactory, if you’re wanting the answer to: “Is it worth it to me, or useful to me, or not?”

I really think in the end, that’s a personal decision. I’ve been going off, and back on, my hormones for a few months at a time, for a few years. To figure out that question, for my own personal situation.

Hormones Are Not Supplements

One thing to consider is that supplements can be removed from circulation.

Hormones cannot.

Once absorbed, they signal gene expression — meaning they influence how your cells divide, repair, age, or inflame.

This is why women on hormone creams often feel great at first — and then:

Mood destabilizes

Anxiety spikes

Weight shifts unpredictably

Sleep becomes irregular

Libido crashes again

Fatigue returns

Not because they “need more”…

…but because the body’s feedback loops have been overridden.

The Problem No One Talks About: Storage

Bioidentical hormones are fat-soluble.

This means they accumulate in body fat — sometimes for years.

So even when you stop using them, your system may continue to feel their effects. This is why many women experience:

Sudden emotional swings

Cycles of insomnia or exhaustion

Breast tenderness

Thyroid disruption

Their hormones aren’t “out of balance” — they’re being chemically pushed.

And Then There’s Breast Cancer Risk

We’ve been told that “bioidentical hormones are safer than synthetic hormones.” But safe compared to what?

Studies show (not all, but some):

That all estrogen — whether from your ovaries, a cream, a gel, or a capsule — can increase cell proliferation in breast and endometrial tissue.

Meaning:

If your detox and liver pathways are sluggish, hormonal stimulation can become growth stimulation.

This is why two women can take the same dose — and one feels fine, the other develops:

Breast cysts

Endometrial thickening

Fibroids

Elevated tumor markers

This is why I detoxify my liver twice a year. The first time you detoxify, it’s 26 days. But then, we show you a shorter version you can get done in just 11 days, still prepping and flushing your liver. Watch my video about how, here.

Hormones are not just “feel good” molecules.

They’re growth instructions.The biggest study that misinterpreted it went viral, made women panic about estrogen, when in fact, it’s a hormone you need, but what your body makes is always superior.

So Why Do Pharma’s Hormones Work at First?

They have a noticeable effect at first because they give the body a quick jolt.

A bypass around fatigue and adrenal dysfunction. A shortcut around thyroid slow-down. A spark in the nervous system.

But shortcuts come with cost.

Relief ≠ Restoration.

Stimulation ≠ Healing.

A lighter doesn’t make the log less dry. It just makes it burn faster.

I know. This is discouraging to learn. And the decision making is compounded by my practitioner (who owns the compounding pharmacy and profits from the sale of hormone drugs) – saying, “your hormones are low.”

A couple of years before, my retiring Utah hormone practitioner had told me, “Stop taking your hormones. You don’t need them.”

I think she’d figured out what you’re reading here. And knew my knowledge level and had dealt with my questions for years. And, as she sold her practice, told me, well, the truth. At my age, post-menopausal, I shouldn’t have the level of hormones of a pre-menopausal woman.

Your Body Doesn’t Need Replacement — It Needs Rebuilding

What your hormones really want is:

Mineral repletion

Stable glucose regulation

Liver detox support

Healthy circadian rhythm

Emotional safety and nervous system repair

Real fats (not seed oils)

Natural light cycles (morning sun, evening darkness)

When you restore those systems, hormones rebalance themselves.

This isn’t magic. This is biology doing what biology knows how to do.

I’m no longer convinced that post-menopausal women need the hormones that a pre-menopausal woman does. I used to believe the narrative–that once your hormones subside, you’re “beginning to die.”

This is the cleverest part of the hormone marketing: that it’s a longevity hack, as well as a mental health crutch and much more.

What works for me is a biannual detox. I made a video for you about it here.

So Should You Ever Take Bioidentical Hormones?

There are cases where short-term therapeutic support can help — but only when paired with root-level repair, and only when:

Dosing is conservative

Labs are monitored at least quarterly at first

Detox pathways are supported

The goal is eventual discontinuation

If your practitioner can’t tell you:

“How we will know when your body no longer needs this,” that is not a healing plan — it’s a subscription.

I’ve gone to 9 practitioners in the last 25 years, and I’ve never once been told I could ever get OFF the hormones. Till my most recent Utah (and best) practitioner said, “Robyn, you don’t need these.” After she’d just sold her practice and was retiring.

The Takeaway

Your hormones are not broken. Your body is not confused. You are not missing creams or capsules.

You are missing: Support. Nourishment. Recovery. Rhythm.

Once those are restored, consider that your hormones will regulate, stabilize, and soften — naturally.

No force required. No override needed.

Just the restoration of your body’s original intelligence. Eating a whole-food diet; detoxifying now and then; getting in the fresh air and sunshine; going to sleep by 11 pm.

