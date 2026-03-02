Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary's avatar
Mary
4d

Good advice Robin! If necessary. I believe I would follow your advice first on the detox and body rebuilding before reaching for the pills and the creams. As they say, Rome wasn't built in one day.

Reply
Share
Marijke Bouma's avatar
Marijke Bouma
5d

I have been struggling with this decision to use estriol cream. I did for one period 2 yrs ago due to vaginal atrophy and extreme dryness/itchiness. So what is there to use instead ?

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture