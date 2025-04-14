Here’s a crazy but true thought.

Joining our free 9-Day Green Smoothie Challenge could save you hundreds on dental bills, maybe thousands–

–but also, every time you drill on a tooth, you weaken that tooth and take it one step closer to its death.

So, you also can save your teeth. You don’t have to accept the cultural normalization that every time you go to the dentist, there’s new holes in your teeth.

What if strong re-mineralization can actually repair cavities before they get too big?

Greens have lots of bioavailable minerals and trace minerals your teeth are made of. Taking calcium pills won’t do it–those pills are literally ground-up limestone rock from iron-ore and other metal mining facilities.

I’m going to send you recipes with a wide diversity of greens, when you sign up for the free challenge.

And we recommend Ultimate Minerals morning and night–when I started using them, I had not ONE new cavity for 15 years!

They’re highly bioavailable, and came straight from organic concentrated ancient plant deposits. BEFORE they turned to rock or chalk, which is what most mineral supplements are made of.

(After a lifetime of having cavities at every dental visit!)

We love to have you try the 9-Day Challenge just to see the benefits to your health immediately.

But our ultimate goal is to see you improving your health with a long-term daily green smoothie habit. That’s when you really see the benefits of getting the most nutrient-dense foods in your diet that most people are very deficient in.

We’re starting soon! Join us here!

(It’s really unusual for me to take, let alone share with you, a supplement. You’ve probably noticed if you’ve read some of my other blog posts: I’m not a fan of 99% of supplements.

Given that most of them are products made by pharma and sold through other marketing verticals. And given that most of them are made from synthetic materials, especially anything called “Vitamin.”

With Ultimate Minerals, you’re actually getting from ancient plant deposits what your fruits and vegetables are missing–and it’s brought to you with “no chemistry added.” No solvents, fillers, or other toxic additives)

See you in the challenge, we love to support you in it with Spring-appropriate recipes, and we do this just twice a year so don’t miss it!

And set your intention–for great dental health.

I know it’s not most people’s #1 health concern, but it’s an important one we tend to think about only when faced with a $2,000+ dental bill!

Makes green smoothies, and morning-and-night Ultimate Minerals worth it, just for that one benefit alone!

