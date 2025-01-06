If you don’t believe me, that your supplements are made by the pharma and chemical industries:

One day Google will get its AI to remove the kind of stuff you can find now. I’m going to give you a few examples of what you can search online, to learn the truth.

Like they buried all holistic health content, in favor of WebMD, Healthline and other pro-pharma, pro-allopathic medicine websites.

But for now, these Google searches will prove you what I’ve been saying for a few years:

“Vitamin D”:

Search: What chemical properties are used in the manufacture of cholecalciferol

“Vitamin C”:

Search: How is ascorbic acid made

Nicotine patches, gum, etc:

Search: How is nicotinic acid made

[Hint: if you think it’s made from tobacco, there’s no tobacco in any of it, it’s all synthetic.]

5-HTP (used in energy “supplements”)

Search: chemical process of making 5-HTP

NAC (N Acetyl Cysteine):

Search: what chemicals are used making NAC

(Hint: before it was a “supplement,” it was and is a synthetic active chemical ingredient in many drugs)

Also search: is NAC made in China for US companies

Also search: is NAC made from duck feathers or human hair

MSM / DMSO:

Search: chemical process to manufacture MSM

Do you ever ask yourself why:

1. A former chiropractor seems to spend full-time promoting synthetic nicotine products?

2. A naturopathic doctor seems to spend full-time promoting semaglutide drugs (Ozempic, Wagovy). Never addressing the class action lawsuit of those whose adverse events are so bad, that their lives are destroyed from paralysis of the gut, of these agonist drugs. This ND is a tiny little person who does not use these drugs herself.

3. Another naturopathic doctor pushes MSM / DMSO (and sells it with her label on it), saying it’s from wood, and natural. And then becomes enraged when her customers ask her how she is allegedly making it herself? (And writes lots of words, never answering though.)

(How does the time these “alternative” docs spend NOT treating patients, but out on the podcast tour, monetize for them?

If our chiropractors and naturopathic doctors sell out to the pharma and chemical industries—who is left, truly helping patients address root cause?

When root cause is not addressed by drugs that also sometimes go by “supplement” if they’re unregulated.)

Unfortunately, office-visit revenue does not whatsoever keep the lights on, with the staff and software and facility expenses of our “alternative health” practitioners. The office visit is kept inexpensive to bring patients in the door. And the profit is made on the “back end.” With pills, pills, more pills, lab tests and expensive procedures.

There are exceptions: small, not-fancy (low-rent) small chiropractic offices, for instance.

May I address your top two resistances:

1. But a doctor or influencer I trust promotes it!

Response: and they most likely don’t even know what you’ll find with those simple Google searches.

Once they’ve spent a year, or a decade, promoting it, and have an income stream of thousands of dollars a month, that pays their bills–

--they don’t and won’t learn what you can, from those easy Google searches.

2. But I took [one of those “supplements” above, also many others] and I felt something, so it must have helped me!

Response: sometimes we feel something, and it might not be a sign of healing. Worse, it could be a negative sign.

For instance, “vitamin B3” made from coal tar and other major toxins, makes people turn red, sweat a lot, and even throw up. That’s because they ingested poison. That’s not a healing process so much as the miraculous body trying to save its own life. This “supplement” is sold as a detoxifier.

Also: sometimes we get better, and give credit to whatever substance(s) we were taking at the time. Your body has corrected course, and healed itself, from countless illnesses and injuries. We often get correlation mixed up with cause.

Also: along with the chemicals used in often both the ingredients and the manufacturing of these products, it may contain one or two molecules, of a much more complex compound or matrix the body needs from food, sun, etc—which is virtually always dozens of molecules.

If the body can scavenge the rest, from what is already in the body, sometimes a synthetic supplement can have a temporary positive effect.

Sometimes we get these two things mixed up:

1. How we get better (always, always the immune functions of the body—at best, assisted by a natural substance). Often DESPITE the toxic substances we’re constantly exposed to.

2. Cause versus correlation. Just because you’ve taken this pill, when sick, and you haven’t died yet (or think you got better faster, but how would we really know?)—

--consider that when you DIDN’T take those pills, other times you were sick, you ALSO didn’t die.

I’m just here for those who want to know.

Disregard and carry on, for those who want to taking the pills.

My 40 adult years of experience and research leads me to believe detoxifying and shifting to a whole-foods, mostly plant-based, organic diet, gives us what we need to re-balance and regain our health.

