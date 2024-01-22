Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Katherine
Jan 22, 2024

You are not afraid to makes waves and to look at things with a critical eye , Robyn. That's verrrrrry refreshing...and quite possibly life-saving. Thank you.

I wonder if there have been studies done, for example, with maximum security inmates who get little to no sun exposure and whose diets may be inadequate or deficient with regard to Vit. D.

Lots to think about. And, thanks to you, I recently chucked my bottle of synthetic Vit. D capsules.

Rosanna
Aug 4, 2024

I just got my blood test results back. Apparently, I have low D. I also just started menopause and mood swings. Bad ones. I also just lost my mom a few months ago. I know that when I see my doctor, she's going to put me on vitamin D.

Honestly, what do I do???

