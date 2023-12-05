Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Greg Pilcher
Dec 6, 2023

Robyn, I'm curious whether you're familiar with The Library of Atlantis. It's analysis is consistent with your views on vitamin D. I wonder who is behind The Library of Atlantis, something that is not disclosed on its website and about which I haven't been able to find any information. https://library-of-atlantis.com/vitamin-d-answers/. Separately, Dr. Mercola among many other well-known, highly-regarded, and thoughtful sources has published about vitamin D. He argues vitamin D is key to good health and, not surprisingly, emphasizes it is best obtained naturally by exposure to sun (without sunscreen). However, he also makes clear that supplementation can be beneficial esp for those in northern climates or who otherwise can't get sun exposure. He does recognize there can be issues with mineral depletion, esp magnesium, and cautions that vitamin D supplementation often needs to be accompanied by supplementation with magnesium and K2 (to prevent calcification of arteries). https://open.substack.com/pub/takecontrol/p/magnesium-vitamin-d-supplementation. Among the many problems laypeople like me encounter is that there often (always?) is credible support for at least two sides to everything. Your article makes good points that are supported by the sources you cite. Meanwhile, there are many well-regarded people like Dr. Mercola who can cite support for the opposite view, including that vitamin D supplementation is/can be beneficial. And there are lots of published papers that conclude vitamin D supplementation is beneficial, like this meta-analysis that concludes it reduces all cause mortality. The authors claim no outside funding. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10146299/. About vitamin D as rat poison -- true enough, but that doesn't end the debate. Lots of things will kill us if we get too much of them. Water often is used as an example -- drinking too much water can dilute sodium and other minerals and kill people just like a poison. It would be interesting to know how Dr. Mercola or other well-known and generally knowledgeable and thoughtful people respond to your arguments. I wonder whether you know of any such sources who have addressed head on the arguments you make about vitamin D supplementation. I'm going to ask them.

