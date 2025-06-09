Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Scam Doctor's avatar
The Scam Doctor
Dec 6

9, 11, 14 surprisingly good. Gotta give credit where credit is due. However, if I were grading this article like an exam... overall it's a fail.

Reply
Share
The Scam Doctor's avatar
The Scam Doctor
Dec 6

#3 statins do reduce the incidence of cardiovascular events. They reduce incidence of heart attacks, strokes, amputations from peripheral arterial disease, etc. Statins in middle age people reduce the incidence of dementia also!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture