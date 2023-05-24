Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
truthhurts's avatar
truthhurts
May 25, 2023

Please comment on the data that we were told during the scandemic that most of the people that got sick and died from Covid were ones that had low levels of Vitamin D and that virtually no-one died who had a "normal" Vit D level. The "disinformation dozen" as the MSM calls them were constantly preaching about the benefit of Vitamin D in the fight against Covid. What does all that mean??? We are constantly getting mixed messages on health issues. It is very hard to know who to believe.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Banjocat's avatar
Banjocat
May 24, 2023

So, yet another "good for you" pill that makes you sick. I've been giving this supplement to my heart damaged, stenosis suffering mother for a year now... don't I feel like an idiot. I am beginning to think that all synthetic supplementation is absolutely useless & testing a waste of time. Modern life is constantly focused on illness and death. We don't even know how to live or what it feels like... everything about life breaks down to numbers... we are distilled and compartmentalized by our numbers (e.g., social security), credit score, our weight, height, blood counts, age, etc... Where is life in all of this? Okay,,, done thinking out loud LOL

Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture