Sep 30, 2024

Another brilliant story Robyn! I had noticed this happening to Barbara myself. I love her teachings when it's really her! So sad what has happened to our world. Thank you for your due diligence and hard work!!!

Oct 2, 2024

“She”—her team—is now on Facebook and Instagram, though only her team posts, not her. The Facebook page is https://facebook.com/realbarbaraoneill

Meta has still not verified her on Facebook, but she has the blue checkmark on Instagram, realbarbaraoneill

When I see a fake account on Facebook, I just comment it isn’t hers…. Can’t report it without Meta’s verification, which is annoying to me and to them.

She has NO substack—though I’ve seen one on here…. I have known about her for many years, and got to see her in person last year.

