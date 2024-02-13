Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

ClearMiddle
Feb 13, 2024

I am not worried about EMFs and 5G. I practice EMF/EMI mitigation at home, and especially in my home office, and I am semi-retired and spend most of my time at home. There's not much I can do about 5G, but 4G signal strength is poor here, and I have not yet seen any change in that. I don't use pendants or other such devices. Air cleaners, yes, and RO drinking water.

On the one hand I know the dangers of exposure, and on the other hand I have had heavy occupational exposure over a span of more than 50 years. I'm sure that has not done me any good, but my primary health issues are traceable to other causes.

When you have a nation or, increasingly, a world exposed to terrible, poisonous "food like substances" that replace actual food, and poisoned water supplies, and then you irradiate the people with EMF, EMI, and more, you can expect something bad to happen, even without pharmaceutical poisoning. I'm all for reducing (and ultimately eliminating) EMF/EMI/ELF exposure, but first stop loading up with poisons! (I know, it's cheap and convenient.)

Because of the occupational exposure (and there was VOC exposure as well in the earlier years), I have taken unusual steps to limit EMF/EMI exposure at home. There are EMI filters located around the house on the various circuits, along with a big one where the power comes into the house. There's a "sleep switch" for the bedroom area that can shut off most power there at night or nap time.

The house is wired for Ethernet (done during a remodel using low VOC building materials), and I use POE (Power Over Ethernet) in certain places such as my bedroom to avoid both Wi-Fi and EMI-radiating power supplies. There is a single Wireless Access Point (WAP) in the kitchen area, but it is a small business model that lets me reduce the transmitter power (among other things). It's also located away from offices and bedrooms, and as far away as I can get it from the neighbors' wireless routers that like to constantly ping my SSIDs (my main ones are hidden, cutting the beacon exposure).

The list of mitigation measures goes on, with more coming. I imagine it does some good, taken together. My main focus is on food and water, and avoidance of all pharmaceuticals. And I don't worry about what I can't control.

AB
Feb 14, 2024

How does it work? What is the mechanism? Why is this pendant different from others that claim to have the same effect? The website is an awful sales pitch devoid of actual information (like Dr. Gundry unfortunately). I really appreciate your work. This needs to be explained better please.

