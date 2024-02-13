These are stressful times, with chaotic frequencies, including EMFs, multiplying exponentially.

How can you protect yourself and those you love, so you have peace of mind and a grounded sense of calm?

I’m grateful to have an easy way to feel peaceful everywhere I go. Not only is it proven to work, but it’s also beautiful. I never take it off!

Stress Is Harmful to Your Health

We’re exposed to so many sources of stress. These stressors can add up over time and contribute to serious health challenges, like heart disease, diabetes, and depression.

A big source of stress these days is the chaotic frequencies of electromagnetic radiation (EMFs).

Long-term exposure to EMFs has been linked to significant diseases, including cancer,1 brain tissue damage,2 elevated blood sugar and diabetes,3 depression and anxiety,4 heart disease,5 Alzheimer’s,6 and even suicide.7

Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt, a world authority on EMFs and toxicity, has stated that EMFs increase toxic excretions from candida, parasites, and mold by up to 600 times!8

“Smart devices,” like smart TVs and smart meters, release micro radiation, and they’re only increasing. Especially as 5G rolls out across the U.S. This new generation of technology is untested, and will lead to a massive increase in mandatory exposure to wireless radiation.

Once 5G is implemented fully, it will be inescapable. This may seem like a scary fact, when you think about the potential health risks, but only if you don’t have a way to shield yourself from harm.

Health Harms of EMFs and 5G

The health risks of EMFs and 5G9 are real. More than 8,000 studies10 exist on how EMFs are causing health problems. Over 400 scientists and doctors from around the world are calling for a halt to the 5G rollout, based on peer-reviewed scientific studies.11

After 5G was implemented in over 100 locations in Switzerland, many people reported alarming health concerns, including loud ringing in the ears (tinnitus), headaches, insomnia, fatigue, rashes, and not feeling well while in their home.12

In fact, my husband was experiencing ALL of these classic symptoms of energetic poisoning.

Experts came to our home with testing equipment and showed us this was caused by disconnected wires in the walls around our bed, causing very high ELF (extremely low frequency) — and when we got that addressed, his symptoms disappeared!

Dirty electricity (unusable energy that escapes from electrical devices) and ELF can contribute to cancer and diabetes, and the World Health Organization, the FCC, and the FDA have issued warnings and classified EMF (RF and ELF also qualify) as a carcinogen.13

Also, many people exposed to EMFs report difficulties in focus and completing tasks, headaches, loss of energy, and feeling unwell.

You Are Made of Energy

Albert Einstein said, “Everything in life is vibration.”

Everything, including you, has electrical frequency, or vibrational energy. And everything you do and everything around you can affect your vibration — your thoughts, the way you react to stress, the foods you eat, and the substances you take.

The chaotic frequencies from EMFs and 5G can disturb your healthy, smooth, peaceful vibrational fields, throwing your body off balance.

EMFs could be zapping your energy, weakening your immune system, and impacting your brain.

Protect Yourself from the Unbalancing Effects of Stress and EMFs

If you take a look, a lot of products exist for wearable EMF protection. The problem is, they are expensive or lack solid evidence backing them up.

I’ve been researching options for years, and I’m excited about the Harmoni pendant because the research and studies showing that it works are impressive.

Plus, John and I have been wearing it for a few years, and we notice a dramatic difference in how we feel — which is more grounded, peaceful, and less stressed.

How does the Harmoni pendant work? Using the science of quantum physics, it takes disharmonious frequencies and turns them into beneficial frequencies.

The pendant tunes to your energy field, establishing resonance between you and the pendant. So, it’s able to bring more balance to your body, shifting you out of fight-or-flight and into calm (parasympathetic) mode.

Harmoni Pendant Proof — Does It Really Work?

One reason I’m so excited about the Harmoni pendant is because the research backing it is exciting.

A clinical trial found some seriously impressive results:

The study involved eight doctors across the U.S. testing the stress levels of 101 patients.

Wearing the Harmoni pendant for only 5-10 minutes:

Improved the group’s heart rate variability index (a measure of stress) by 700%, on average

Reduced some of effects of stress induced by EMF by 48%

Increased energy reserves by 530%

Improved overall markers of health by 138%

Improved the body’s biorhythms, circadian rhythms, and other bodily cycles by 160% on average

Plus, other results show that the Harmoni pendant reduces stress and the negative impacts of EMFs.

Even More Research Backs Up the Harmoni Pendant

James Goren, an electrical engineer who specializes in researching EMFs, tested people with his EMF meter, while they were holding their phones.

When people were wearing the Harmoni pendant, the EMF levels passing through their body decreased by 88%. So, the pendant was effectively shielding them from most of the chaotic frequencies.

And also, Dr. Kelly Miller performed a heart rate variability test over 6 weeks, showing 85% marked improvement in HRV scores, and reduced symptoms.

Eighty percent of his patients noticed less stress, better sleep, more energy, relief from occasional aches and pains, and improved moods.

All from passively wearing a Harmoni pendant, and doing nothing else different!

You can see more about the evidence behind the Harmoni pendant, as well as doctors’ and peoples’ results from wearing it here.

Harmoni Pendant Benefits — What Might You Expect from Wearing It?

By wearing the Harmoni pendant, you’re protecting yourself from the EMFs from your own devices, and from all the EMFs around you.

Some benefits you might gain:

Protection against EMFs

Support for optimal stress response

Enhanced sleep quality

Boosted vitality and performance

Improved focus and memory

More resistance, no matter what comes your way

Improved mood

Healthy aging

And more!

Why Everyone Needs a Harmoni Pendant

Making sure your energy field is balanced is crucial for staying calm and staying well. The sources of stress for everyone are only increasing, from uncertainty in our world to the chaotic frequencies of EMFs.

My favorite wearable EMF and stress protection device is the Harmoni pendant — because it’s clear from the research that it can help protect you from EMFs, including 5G, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth, “dirty electricity,” and more!

As your nervous system becomes balanced, or harmonized, it shifts into parasympathetic mode (the calm state), where you have more resilience, so you can deal with whatever comes your way. Even when surrounded by invisible forms of stress, like EMFs.

So then, the electromagnetic frequencies and the other stressors that would normally disrupt your body and its systems are redirected around your body, shielding you from harm.

When I wear my Harmoni pendant, the change is noticeable. I feel far more grounded and peaceful, which is saying a lot in these stressful times.

And, unlike other EMF pendants out there (that may not even work!), the Harmoni pendant is beautiful and something you’ll actually want to wear.

