We’ve all felt that pang of regret. You watched Bitcoin climb from pennies to dollars, then from thousands to its peak of over $126,000 last October.

You likely told yourself, “I missed it. The ship has sailed. I’m too late, to the greatest wealth transfer in history.”

But what if I told you the ship just turned around to pick you up?

Right now, Bitcoin is sitting roughly 45% off its all-time high from just four months ago. This isn’t just a market “dip” or a random fluctuation. This is a rare, once-in-three-years opportunity for those who want a real store of value—a lifeboat—outside of a rapidly debasing dollar.

A Note on My “Skin in the Game”

Before we dive into the numbers, I want to be very clear about my role here. I am an educator, not a financial advisor. I make absolutely no money if you choose to invest in Bitcoin. My only “skin in the game” is my passion for your financial freedom.

I’ve spent almost 20 years as the “GreenSmoothieGirl,” teaching you how to take your health back from broken systems. Now, I’m doing the same for your wealth. I want you to have the same peace of mind I’ve found, knowing that my hard work isn’t being melted away by a printing press.

When “Safe” Havens Become a Roller Coaster

For decades, we’ve been told that gold and silver are the “stable” bedrock of a conservative portfolio. And for a long time, that was true. But lately, have you noticed the volatility?

We are seeing swings in precious metals that we have never seen before. When the traditional “safe” havens start acting like a high-stakes gambling floor, you know the underlying financial system is in deep trouble.

I’m speaking from 15 years of personal experience holding physical metals. I was a “gold bug.” I wanted to hold value outside of a system where dollars are worth less every day because they just keep printing more of them to chase the same amount of goods and services. But let’s talk about the hidden costs of physical gold:

The Physical Burden: Over those 15 years, I moved houses six times. Do you know what that involves? Moving a heavy, awkward, 500-pound safe from home to home. Once, I moved it over 2,000 miles.

The “Security Tax”: Every time I went on vacation, a part of my brain was occupied with worry. I was constantly checking security cameras, paying for monitoring, and wondering if a break-in was imminent. That adds a mental and financial cost to your life that most people don’t calculate.

The Math Problem: After 15 years, when I finally sold, I looked at the numbers. By the time I paid the commissions to buy, the transfer fees, the storage, and the capital gains taxes, I basically just broke even, against inflation.

I didn't get ahead; I just didn't fall behind. And I had to haul a metal around the country to achieve that.

Today, my safe is empty. I don't have to hire movers for my “excess energy,” or trust the bankers who’ve been bailed out before, because my "safe" is now digital, global, and decentralized.

I was canceled by three banks, in 2021. All in the same week. None of the would tell me why I was canceled. To this day, we’ve tried three times–they won’t tell me, and they won’t tell my lawyer, either.

The $38 Trillion “No Exit” Strategy

Look at the math. It doesn’t care about your political party or your feelings. The US government is currently staring down over $38 trillion in national debt. They have backed themselves into a corner where there is only one exit: devaluing the currency.

Remember how we used to be a “gold-backed currency?” When Nixon “de-pegged” the dollar from gold (and nobody knows how much we still have at Ft. Knox–presidents say they want to audit it, and nobody ever does)--we were finally allowed to own gold again, after 41 years of it being legal to own most gold, or use it as money.

The Federal Reserve calls the money printing that has led to very high prices, and your dollars buying you less, “Quantitative Easing,” but that’s just a fancy term for “money printing.” They print money into existence, and loan it out. When the government prints tens of billions of dollars every week—which they’ve been doing for months now—the dollars in your savings account become worth less.

We off-shored our manufacturing decades ago, and today, the US is in conflict with much of the rest of the world. Because of that, the dollar is sliding against other currencies.

As the government prepares to flood the system with liquidity to keep the gears turning, experts suggest we are entering a phase of about 300 days of fresh money entering the system.

In this environment, an asset with a strictly fixed supply of 21 million isn’t just a “tech investment.” It’s protection against your Bitcoin being debased, as the dollar and every other fiat currency in the world is being debased.

Developing Conviction (Why You Haven’t Bought Yet)

I know why you haven’t jumped in. It’s intimidating. You’re worried about “wallets,” “keys,” and the fear of making a mistake.

(Or worse, you’ve bought in on the “it’s not tangible” or “it’s a Ponzi scheme,” though I doubt it, or you wouldn’t have read this far.)

If I could explain everything you need to know in a 10-minute blog post, I would. But I can’t. This isn’t just about clicking a button on an app; it’s about developing the conviction necessary for this asset to actually change your life.

Without conviction, you will get excited, or panic, and sell the moment the price wiggles 10% up or down. Which misses the whole point of owning Bitcoin. It’s not just for “number go up.” In fact, when I started buying, 6 years ago, it wasn’t for that, at all! It was for holding value outside the dollar being debased.

You need to understand the “Why” so you can survive the “How.”

That’s why I’ve taught classes every Wednesday night for the last five years. I co-teach these with another coach who has spent thousands of hours studying the mechanics of this network. We’ve both seen how this asset provides a level of freedom that banks simply cannot offer.

Owning the Asset vs. “Paper” Bitcoin

While the masses are rushing to buy bank-controlled ETFs (which is basically just “paper” Bitcoin where the bank owns the asset, not you), we teach you how to actually own the asset.

Bitcoin is infinitely divisible—you don’t need $65,000 or $100,000 to start. You can start with $50. You can “dollar-cost-average” in, every paycheck or once a month. But you need to know how to hold it, so that central banks can’t capitalize on you, regulate you, or control your access to your own money.

Everything feels unstable right now. But “Bitcoiners” move through this world differently. We know we own something that:

Can’t be diluted by a government.

Can’t be printed out of thin air.

Can’t be taken away if you hold it correctly.

Your Invitation: This Wednesday Night

There is a reason your smartest, most forward-thinking friends own Bitcoin. They aren’t “gambling”; they are opting out of a broken system.

It is still early. This 45% discount is a gift, but it won’t last forever.

Come sit in on our class this Wednesday. It’s a supportive, high-energy environment where no question is too basic. We are focusing specifically on total beginners this week. See if you like it, and want to show up every week, to develop the knowledge and conviction that will give you more financial confidence moving forward.

It’s time to stop feeling like you’ve fallen behind, and start getting a weekly economic news update, and get to feeling confident that you understand your own future, sitting above the bankers’ games!

