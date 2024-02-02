”Virus hunters” have sought to find one pathogen to explain diseases, for as many years as there have been lucrative drugs to target those pathogens, or symptoms in people.

If you’re a scientist who can identify a cluster of symptoms, and try to isolate one bacteria or pathogen that causes those symptoms, you might get that disease named after you.

You might win a prestigious scientific award, and you might make a billion dollars inventing an injection to prevent that disease OR a drug to treat the symptoms.

We could talk about Legionnaire’s Disease, or pellagra, or beriberi, or scurvy, or one you may have never heard of in Japan called SMON, where the drug they prescribed people for diarrhea was ultimately proven to be the cause of the deaths from SMON.

All of these, scientists have tried to blame on a pathogen, even though it was disproven to be the cause, and in each case, even AFTER it was disproven that one microbe caused the disease, scientists STILL continued to pursue a pathogen cause and drugs to treat the symptoms.

In many cases, the drug used to treat an isolated pathogen has been found to be the cause of the symptoms and the deaths.

But can we talk about how you have been led to believe that AIDS is a communicable disease caused by a virus known as HIV? Let me ask you a few questions:

Why do we have the same number of HIV positive people NOW, that we did 38 years ago, in 1985?

If it's an infectious disease, and all attempts at an injection to prevent it have been a failure?

Why was HIV announced in 1984 by press conference as the cause of AIDS with no data or proof to support that conclusion?

Why have so many papers and books been written about the lack of HIV causality but have been ignored by media and public health agencies?

Why is chemo the treatment for AIDS? How is chemo even a valid way to treat people with a failing immune system? Is it because the chemo was called an “anti-retroviral,” since they were pushing the idea that a virus was the cause, despite the evidence to the contrary?

Why are more than half of people who die of "AIDS" tested to be HIV negative?

Why do so many people who test HIV positive never get sick? (Magic Johnson, for example.)

Why did they keep giving AZT (a chemotherapy) when the original 1600 mg daily they originally gave AIDS patients killed virtually all of them within months?

And all those deaths were recorded as caused by AIDS?

Why was the AZT dose 1600 mg in the 1980’s, when now, if it’s used at all, it’s only one-third that amount? Do people generally not die of AIDS now, because they’re not being given a quickly lethal dose of chemo?

Why did they say in 1985 that it was an average of 10 months after testing positive, that you'd get sick, when now they say it's 10 YEARS?

Why did Dr. Fauci and Dr. Gallo destroy the careers of Dr. Duesberg and others who pointed out the total lack of evidence for the HIV-AIDS link?

Why did Nobel Prize winner Dr. Luc Montagnier announce that he was wrong, about HIV, which was what he got a Nobel Prize for, at an AIDS conference, and the conference and the whole industry just carried on as if that didn't happen?

I'll tell you why. Because until recently, it was the biggest public health scam in history.

With trillions of dollars spent and 12K Americans dead.

Not to mention 100K's all over the world. And literally 100K's of doctors and scientists are still "on the take" from this fraud.

May I highly recommend Dr. Peter Duesberg’s book, Inventing the AIDS Virus.

The introduction has the publisher explaining how two previous publishers backed out of publishing this book, despite extensive review by other scientists.

You will learn much more than just about the astonishing history of AIDS being falsely blamed on HIV.

You’ll also learn the history of many diseases that were falsely blamed on a pathogen when in fact they had environmental and nutritional deficiency causes.

You can watch the video version of this article here:

Thank you for your support of this blog! We appreciate subscribers who help me pay my staff with you $10/mo subscription so much.

Share Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Follow GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook

Follow Robyn Openshaw on Facebook

Join Robyn on Telegram

Follow Robyn on Twitter







