Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

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Suzy Lindgren's avatar
Suzy Lindgren
3d

Though I agree with most of your points Robyn and have been following your work and on a long standing subscription to your Ultimate Minerals I do love and promote raw dairy and follow the ancestral lifestyle of Weston A Price Foundation. Real food does heal!

~thanks for all you do!🥰 ~Suzy from Silverton Foothills area of Oregon

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Alan Japes's avatar
Alan Japes
13h

I agree with you. They make money off of people's poor health choices.

I've been following Dr Jane Ruby on Telegram(62.1K subs), Rumble and X who has been exposing all types of corruption in medicine especially where MRNA vaccines and bio weapon shots are concerned. Check out drjaneruby.com and scroll past Read Dr Jane Ruby's Affidavit and click the Download Now button for affidavit(resume).

Dr Stella Immanuel is one I follow as well. Dr Jane knows her education and work experience and can vouch for her. Visit drstellamd.com. Dr Stella Immanuel is on Rumble and X.

Please check out these two doctors and share information about them with others.

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