Have you ever looked at a “new” health trend and thought, “Wait a minute... didn’t we do this already?” If you have, your intuition is spot on.

To watch or listen to this blog post instead, click here.

In the world of nutrition, there is something called the “Great Rebrand.” It is a cycle where the food industry takes an old idea, gives it a shiny new name, and sells it to a new generation. Today, we are seeing a massive comeback of high-fat, animal-based diets. Whether it’s called Keto, Carnivore, or the “Tallow” craze, it’s basically the same old engine with a fresh coat of paint.

If we don’t understand why this happens, we are destined to keep buying the same books and processed snacks every 15 years.

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up. Thank you for supporting our mission.

It’s Older Than You Think

Most people think this obsession with meat and fat started with Dr. Robert Atkins in the 1970s. But it actually goes back much further.

In the mid-1800s, a man named William Banting wrote a famous pamphlet. He claimed he lost weight by cutting out “farinaceous” foods (carbs) and eating mostly meat. This created a “pole”—a tug-of-war where people felt they had to choose between carbs or meat, with no middle ground.

Decades later, Dr. Atkins took that 1800s idea, gave it a medical-sounding name, and turned it into a business empire. Since then, we’ve been obsessed with “macronutrients” (grams of protein, fat, and carbs) instead of just eating whole, real foods.

The 15-Year Recycling Program

Why do these diets come in waves? It’s simple: The industry needs a way to sell products to the same people twice.

If you bought an Atkins diet book in the 90s and it didn’t work for you, you aren’t going to buy that same book again today. But, if the industry calls it “The Carnivore Code” or “Keto Bio-hacking,” it feels like a brand-new discovery.

The “New Label, Old Fat” Timeline

The Danger of the “Plant Poison” Narrative

To keep these fads alive, the marketing has to get more extreme. Today, some influencers are actually claiming that vegetables are “toxic.”

They argue that because plants have natural defenses to keep insects away, they must be bad for humans. This is a total distortion of science. In reality, those “defense chemicals” often provide a tiny bit of stress that actually strengthens our immune systems and helps prevent disease.

(“Hormetic” stress. Kind of like how exercising puts a stress on your heart and muscles, but it’s good for you and stimulates more muscle regeneration.)

By calling a blueberry or a head of broccoli “toxic,” these diets give you permission to ignore the foods you need most.

The “Nutrient Vacuum”

When you follow these high-fat fads, you create a “nutrient vacuum.” I see many people wondering why their skin looks dull, their hair is thinning, or their energy is low.

The reason is simple: You cannot “meat-eat” your way to a healthy gut. * Zero Fiber: Animal products have no fiber.

Starving Bacteria: Your “good” gut bacteria need fiber to survive.

Inflammation: Too much saturated fat and heme iron can cause inflammation in the body.

The diet industry doesn’t make money when you buy broccoli at the grocery store. They make money when you buy their expensive “Keto-approved” bars and bagged snacks.

The Real Secret to Health

If you want a healthy gut and long-term energy, there is no “magic pill” or “bacon-only” shortcut. In my 30 years of research, I’ve found that the human body thrives on 8 specific categories of food:

Vegetables Fruits Legumes (Beans/Lentils) Whole Grains Nuts and Seeds Greens Herbs Bulk Fiber (The “broom” that cleans your system)

Getting Off the Roller Coaster

Smart people know that if something sounds too good to be true—like “eat all the bacon you want and live forever”—it usually is. We don’t need to swing from one extreme pole to the other.

The middle ground is where the health is. It’s where your energy is, and it’s where your financial freedom is, too. Stop spending your hard-earned money on “tallow-fried” chips and processed junk.

Are you ready to stop the cycle of 15-year fads and look at the actual evidence? I’d love to help you build health that lasts. Check out my Insiders Health Coaching membership, where we ignore the marketing hype and focus on what actually works. Use the code COACH to get a special discount and your third month free!

Thanks for subscribing to my Substack blog post! We especially appreciate those of you who contribute $10/mo, if my work impacts your life positively. We know everyone cannot pay, and we do just an honor system/request, but we so appreciate those who contribute to our work, as I’ll work for free, but I do have staff helping. Some links in my content monetize for this small business.

Share Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Follow GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook

Follow Robyn Openshaw on Facebook