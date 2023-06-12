Dr. Wiechel in Switzerland told me that the EU was going to bring us vaccine passports–in 2018.

The complete failure of Covid vaccines did not whatsoever slow that down. If you get RFK Jr's book The Real Anthony Fauci, you'll read a thorough, decades-long history of how Tony Fauci has pushed ineffective and unsafe injections on millions of people all over the world.

Africa, with its chaos and poverty, even more than the US ... from swine flu, avian flu, dengue, AIDS, and now COVID19.

If you bought RFK Jr’s book but haven't read it, first, keep in mind that a big part of it is References–the book isn’t as big as you think.

But second, get it on AUDIBLE—just listen to 10 minutes here and there, as you have time. And DON'T MISS Chapter 5 onward.

There are mass graves of children who had been in state custody whose parents were in jail or not involved in their children’s lives, no one was advocating for them--including from facilities that had no medical personnel, all victims of Fauci's funded experiments.

Many of them were happy, healthy children who'd never been on drugs and who are now DEAD due to medications and injections forced on them—if they fought the forced medication, they got them as tubes directly into their stomachs.

Many scientists and journalists have tried to blow the whistle on Fauci for decades, and have had their careers destroyed and faced endless public harassment.

Including incredible well-published scientists like Dr. Peter Duesberg whose career Fauci destroyed, and who was defended by many colleagues. But Fauci destroyed him, for instance even getting Duesberg's CNN interview canceled. Magically, Fauci showed up in his place, to do the interview.

Fauci made sure dozens of Dueberg's papers did not get published, for 12 years straight. Duesberg got no raises at his university for 10 years and was put in a tiny office without a phone.

We will never know how many African lives have been lost, from hundreds of Fauci-backed pharma experiments there, and Africans who were told that vaccines and the AZT “AIDS medication” were their salvation.

In those years, 1500 mg per day was prescribed to AIDS patients. AZT is chemo, and unlike with cancer, you got no break from it–you took it till you died. And you went into the records as an AIDS death.

It's hard to read, RFK Jr's book -- I have to take breaks from it -- but Fauci has increasingly controlled "science" all over the world for 40+ years. He and his thousands of extremely well-paid Principal Investigators (PI’s) control our pharma industry, regulatory agencies, what flies as “The Science,” and Fauci and Friends exert massive control over the entire corporate media.

An occasional PI breaks rank and blows the whistle. Peter McCullough MD is one of them. 99.9% of them do what they’re told, to avoid Fauci and Friends destroying their lucrative careers.

So Rupert Murdoch will even fire Tucker Carlson who got 10X more traction than the next-highest-watched media outlet.

Because as RFK Jr said in his recent interview with Jordan Peterson, wrecking Fox is NOTHING for Rupert Murdoch, compared to his whole empire, which gets most of its money from pharma and car companies.

Luckily, the public is tuning out of corporate media and getting their information from social media / alt media.

However, the Restrict Act would change ALL of that, and make all social media and alt media have to comply with LAW to shut down all dissenting voices.

Substack would be forced to shut down this channel, and I personally would be subject to fines and “civil penalties” one has to assume could likely include jail / “quarantine camp” time, on top of cancelation of all my public platforms, if the Restrict Act passes.

If you haven’t signed our one-click letter campaign to tell your representatives in Washington how you feel about it, please write them here and now. Some of my colleagues have already been demonetized–on Substack!

The Restrict Act seeks to give $1B to a new government regulatory agency with broad reach and no clear definition of what "hate speech" or "misinformation" even is. With $2B the second year and an escalating scale of more government spending to choke off all free speech.

Which is why I've built a one-click letter campaign, to send a letter to your legislators within 30 seconds of your time. If you haven't done so yet, please send the letter to your federal legislators. When free speech dies, you will have no one to inform you of any counter narrative.

The letter opposes the Restrict Act, and it also urges your legislators in Washington to shut down the WHO Pandemic Treaty. The only way the WHO Pandemic Treaty does not become binding on the US after November of this year, is if Congress proactively legislates against it. Please let me know if you are aware of any bill in front of Congress to do that, as I’m aware of none.

Please also consider writing a personal email to your legislators, and also calling them. I have done all this. It can be done in 10 minutes. It’s easy, with a contact form set up for you to contact your representatives quickly and painlessly. You can find their contact information here.

