Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen's avatar
Karen
Feb 8, 2024

Great post, Robyn! Why are these jaw-killing drugs still being marketed, and what makes a gynecologist an expert on bones when her financial incentive is to scare women into relying solely on popping a pill? Dr. Tyna Moore on her podcast urges everyone—especially women—to lift weights to prevent sarcopenia. The Bone Coach podcast is full of practical advice. I worked with a guy who was a gym rat. One morning he woke up and couldn’t move his arms— it turns out he had crumbling vertebrae from osteoporosis (in his 50s) due to steroid use!

Reply
Share
Patricia Beaupre's avatar
Patricia Beaupre
Feb 8, 2024

It’s the strontium in Ultimate Minerals that make bones strong.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture