It’s been 17 years ago, that I broke up with traditional health insurance.

Keeping it felt…wasteful. I’ve spent $100K’s on health insurance and have never maxed my deductible. So basically, I’ve been subsidizing others’ healthcare.

(And I feel blessed to have not had to use it. But, I sure would have liked to pay less!)

Well, what if you could save up to 50% versus your health insurance premiums? I have friends who are paying $2,000 a month, just for premiums, for insurance coverage for their family. I’ve had house payments lower than that!

And that’s just the premiums, not total out-of-pocket for healthcare.

Also, I have several friends who had great insurance—but got denied, over and over again, trying to make valid claims.

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Now, bots on the company’s app, and artificial intelligence, stand between you and your health insurance, assisting them in more easily Denying, Deflecting, and Defending.

(The strategy of many health insurance companies that became infamous in the New York City shooting of a $20M/year health insurance executive. You pay, and pay—and then sometimes run into a brick wall, trying to get what you paid for, when you have a medical crisis.)

The kinds of practitioners I wanted to work with weren’t covered by my insurance. What if there’s an alternative, that will save you a lot of money, you can pick your own doctor (really, anyone you want, there’s no “network”)—

--and you can use physical therapy, chiropractic, a free 3 sessions of psychotherapy for any new issue, and free 24-7 telemedicine?

I have this amazing health sharing program, and I’m saving almost 50% versus what I was paying before—in another health sharing company.

(I’m saving 75% what I’d be paying, for health insurance!)

This new one is a nonprofit—which means they WANT to cover your medical issue, because they’re not allowed to make a profit. So any excess money they have at the end of the year, is required by law to be given back to us, the members!

What a great business model, where the patient’s needs don’t come into conflict with the company’s need to maximize profit!

BUT…what about coverage for catastrophe?

I know medical bills are the #1 reason for bankruptcy, I’ve heard the horror stories--so I didn’t want to roll the dice, and hope we never needed coverage for a serious emergency.

But the Obamacare subsidies, Affordable Care Act (ACA), just expired in January. And the average American’s health insurance premium went up 114%!

Because health insurance really didn’t work for me, years ago I found healthcare bill sharing—the Amish perfected the “love thy neighbor” model of covering each other’s healthcare expenses.

Since then innovative minds found a way to make it scalable, transparent, and a path to human flourishing.

I love that it’s nonprofit, because the need for health insurance companies to profit is in direct conflict with your and my need for affordable healthcare.

Here is the brilliance of healthcare bill sharing.

My friend Christian, for instance, pays $571 a month and his entire family of eight is covered—including chiropractic, telehealth, teletherapy, and discounts on vision and dental. The coverage is better. We still have access to anything the medical world could offer—due to the company’s core values, it won’t cover trans “services,” abortions, chemical birth control, or vaccines. We can call in and talk to a real person at customer support without the maddening maze of automation. Doctors love Impact Health because the hospital and insurance companies aren’t looking over the doctor’s shoulder, plus…the bills are paid quickly. (After a car accident I was in two years ago, my chiropractor is STILL waiting to get paid! You may become your doctor’s favorite patient, due to how fast she gets paid.) We can refer our friends and earn a monthly commission from their membership, and referring just a few friends covers our monthly cost—essentially, FREE coverage.

I’m so passionate about this, I’m making it my fulltime focus. Want to work with me? You could refer a few friends, but you could also make a serious living, if you like the idea of working with GreenSmoothieGirl, and bringing people health freedom, as a part-time or full-time job.

Join me here, for my Thursday Noon ET live classes on this, or watch the pre-recorded class right away. And sign up for a 30-minute call with me.

Click here, and you’ll get a quote in 30 seconds, to see if you can save some money, doing health sharing instead of health insurance?

If you have a question, you can also submit your info on that link, and a real person from Impact will reach out to you.

I wish we had known about bill sharing sooner. I would have exited the health insurance world long before we did.

Now YOU know about it too, and you can join me outside the matrix.

I’ve been all about medical freedom for 19 years, and especially since 2020. Here’s to one more way to break free!

Click here to learn more, watching a pre-recorded class I already taught—or joining me on Thursday at Noon ET. And sign up for a 30-min phone call with me, for after you watch the class.

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