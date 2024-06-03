Dear GSG: thank you for your article about Carnivore Diet. I’ve been on it for two months and I don’t feel well.

I got a text from a computer programmer I know last weekend, saying this.

People tend to drop out of the keto and carnivore diets fairly quickly, feeling unwell, especially digestive backup.

This is the article I wrote, when the Carnivore Diet began to gain traction, in violation of the body of evidence about nutrition that is tens of thousands of studies deep.

(And vegetable and legume growers aren’t exactly a powerful industry in our world, to fight back.)

Two medical doctors took up the flag, and one was a body builder. (People tend to think body builders are in the peak of health, when in fact they just have extraordinarily large muscles.)

Others stay on these diets for some months. A few, even a year or two–and say they feel great.

Some even do labs before, and then a couple months after, and can find a couple of biomarkers improved.

May I submit to you that this may be due to both of the most recent diet fads (Keto, Carnivore) banning processed food? (Processed carbohydrate foods.)

Would folks have felt better from that alone? Have we misattributed the cause?

What if the minority who do well (at least short- to mid-term) on a high-fat or high-protein diet are actually just responding well to getting rid of junk food in their lives?

If I were on the Standard American Diet, before I’d ever consider a liver-clogging high-fat or high-protein diet … first, I’d try just ditching all the processed food!

Again, this is the blog post I wrote, that my programmer friend found by googling, that you really should read, if the marketing claims of the Carnivore Diet have you intrigued.

Before responding in comments that your triglycerides went down.

(See previous commentary, please, before responding with fury about a biomarker changing as evidence that the diet is a great idea. Again, that could easily be due to just getting rid of the junk food.)

Interestingly, one of the two MD proponents of the carnivore diet I discuss in the most detail in the article–has returned to eating whole plant foods.

One can only speculate why. If it were going so well for him, why would he begin eating fruit? (The dreaded carb!)

I know Dr. Paul Saladino eats plants after writing the book on the carnivore diet, only because I thought:

“I haven’t heard that guy do interviews or write anything in so long, I wonder if his health has been compromised enough to start eating the plants he says in his book are ‘poison?’”

It took me 5 seconds with Google to find out this is indeed the case.

Anyway, again, please read my well-referenced article, The Carnivore Diet: 11 Bizarre Claims of the All-Meat Diet.

