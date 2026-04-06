Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

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Mary's avatar
Mary
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God bless you Robin. I can't fathom how a body could ever possibly detox or heal if a person is convinced to keep pouring more chemicals into it. I've got to think of something to tell my cousin who appears to be lining up for more chemical abuse. Maybe some folks are too impatient or fearful to give the antioxidants a chance to work.

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