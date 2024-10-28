You can’t get raw, unpasteurized almonds, since 2007.

That’s when, in our germophobia verging on the ludicrous, the California government, in its infinite wisdom:

Required almond ranchers to pasteurize almonds at high heat, to supposedly kill … something, it’s not clear what they think they’re killing. (Whatever it is, I’m sure it already exists in your body, and you’re just fine–until and unless your terrain becomes very seriously damaged.)

(If you don’t know how far awry we’ve gone, due to the falsehoods of “germ theory,” I did a short podcast episode called Germ Theory Versus Terrain Theory, here.)

It might surprise you to learn that raw almonds in the grocery store actually aren’t raw:

They’re not roasted, but they’re pasteurized at high heats.

Unpasteurized, raw almonds are nearly impossible to come by...unless you import them from Spain, for $25/lb. (Yikes!)

This 2007 almond law caused me to start our Group Buy 17 years ago.

We started with just raw, unpasteurized almonds, and we’re the facilitator of you getting them direct from the rancher, right out of the tree, which is legal–

–but then we made friends with a beekeeper who didn’t engage in any toxic practices and agreed to sell us raw honey, and the Group Buy grew from there.

If you want you and your family to be healthy all year and you don’t want to waste money or lose out on nutrients, you want to participate in the Annual GreenSmoothieGirl Group Buy.

If you’ve only had almonds from the grocery store–you’re in for a real treat, as you’ve mostly had OLD nuts.

You’re mostly buying old, pasteurized (at high heat), fumigated (with toxic gas) nuts!

Raw, unpasteurized almonds right out of the tree are amazingly delicious. Plump and so much tastier than store-bought ones. (Especially when you soak and sprout them–that makes their nutrition go “quantum,” just soak them overnight, and dehydrate if you’re not going to use them right away).

You’ll receive them fresh from the harvest. So that means more nutrients, as well as amazing flavor.

Our rancher doesn’t spray pesticide, either, even though he’s never gone through the expensive organic certification process.

You can also grab pecans and walnuts as part of the Group Buy. Compared to other nuts, walnuts have the HIGHEST level of antioxidants, which help protect your body and improve immunity. And walnuts also have the MOST anti-inflammatory power, according to research.

I recently saw an evaluation of all foods that concluded that almonds are the most nutritionally perfect food on Earth!

Fresher is so much tastier. And, again, fresher means more nutritious as well.

And pecans are my favorite nut–break and sprinkle them over any chopped up piece of fruit and you’ve got an amazing simple, nutritious, yummy dessert.

And then, I hope you try the wonderfully raw honey, too. It’s nothing like that stuff you buy in the grocery store.

Most of the honey in the store is “cut” with corn syrup and various synthetic ingredients. You want raw honey, to ensure you get the most nutrients and immune-supporting benefits. Raw honey lasts literally forever, does not go bad. And it’s perfect for sweetening anything, without the guilt.

The homeopathic effect of lots of individual honeybees’ pollination in the honey may be a natural inoculation that may help against seasonal allergies.

I had miserable seasonal allergies at age 20, and I read that and started eating a spoonful of raw honey every day, with almond butter or peanut butter on toast–and I have never had seasonal allergies after that year!

Which is pretty great, because before I knew better, a doctor had put me on Flonase for those allergies, which I did not know was a steroid and a long-term immune suppressant.

You can ALSO take advantage of our BEST deal of the year for GreenSmoothieGirl products, with Buy 2, Get 1 Free on everything.

Proteins, PreZymePro for gut health, and our best seller, Ultimate Minerals. All Buy 2, Get 1 free during group buy only!

You can place Group Buy orders through Oct. 31.

You won’t see this at any other time of the year, so don’t miss out! If you want a side hustle while you help your friends and neighbors stock up on healthy foods, become healthier and more prepared at the same time:

Here’s our community organizer sheet. You can mark up the boxes of almonds, walnuts, pecans, honey, and other products 15-20% for receiving the large order and breaking it down into smaller quantities for people.

Every year some people get their own order for free, by doing that. If you want to do a little work in the neighborhood to make some money, go for it.

Thank you for your support of this blog! Some of our links compensate GreenSmoothieGirl.

