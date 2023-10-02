Almonds are one of my favorite foods. They may be nature’s most perfect food, in fact.

But, there’s something you must know about the almonds you buy at the grocery store.

They must, by law, be pasteurized, when sold to retailers. So, those “raw” almonds you’ve been buying. Guess what? They aren’t actually raw!

Why? Because all CA almonds – which are 100% of the commercial nuts sold in the U.S. and 80% of the world’s almonds – are required to be heat-pasteurized or treated with a potentially cancer-causing fumigant and other chemicals.

This law, known as the Almond Rule, has been in place since 2007, by the USDA.

Almonds are the ONLY nut, seed, or dried fruit that must – by law – be pasteurized. And get this … almonds are NOT any more susceptible to bacteria than other nuts.

So, why is this law in place?

Because there were two – only two! – Salmonella cases in almonds, one in the U.S. and one in Canada. And the Almond Board of California wanted to prevent future outbreaks.

Foods such as raw meat and romaine lettuce often have Salmonella outbreaks. So, why are they picking on almonds?

My assessment is that the large almond producers want to make it harder for smaller companies to compete. And, the way you do that is to make it more expensive, adding toxic and damaging steps to an otherwise nutritious food, before delivering the product to retailers.

Once a year, when almonds are coming out of the trees, we make it possible for you to get truly raw almonds. Because under the law, almonds sold to retailers must be pasteurized in three ways:

Roasting (dry or in oil) and blanching

Steam processing

Propylene oxide (PPO)

There are downsides to each of these methods.

Tests of roasted almonds show that this level of processing has a significant effect on the nut, and does increase the levels of damaged fats.

Blanched almonds have the skin removed. But, multiple studies show that almond skins are super healthy. For immune-boosting and more.

PPO is highly toxic and a probable human carcinogen that was used as a racing fuel before it was outlawed. Almost all commercial producers who use non-organic almonds use this method. Though you won’t know, because they aren’t required to list processing chemicals on the ingredients.

Steam heating is often used by producers who use organic almonds. This method only uses steam, so at first, it sounds less bad. And it is, but it has some serious concerns, too. The almonds reach temperatures of around 220 degrees Fahrenheit. And health benefit degradation begins around 105 degrees.

In fact, steam heating destroys most of the beneficial enzymes. Some of the vitamins are destroyed. About 30-70% of the antioxidants are destroyed during heat pasteurization. And also, the bonds of the fats are also destroyed and oxidized, becoming a source of free radicals.

Additionally, studies show that heating almonds over certain temperatures may create potentially harmful levels of acrylamide, a chemical suspected to cause cancer or reproductive toxicity.

Another concern is that high-heat-treated and pasteurized almonds won’t sprout. But, soaking and sprouting unlocks various beneficial compounds, making nuts even BETTER for you.

Since 2007, I’ve worked with a local California rancher to get you truly raw almonds in our Group Buy. (It all started when I saw this law going into effect, wanted them for myself, and then met a rancher at one of my lectures, who agreed to sell direct! We have the additional benefit of no “middlemen” in the transaction, making the most amazing almonds you’ve ever had, less expensive!)

So, why are some nuts at the grocery store labeled “raw”?

Because the FDA doesn’t regulate the term “raw.” All it means is that they’re not roasted and salted. They’re not actually raw.

Now you know.

But, what can you do about it, so you can support your immunity, your weight-loss goals, and more with unpasteurized almonds?

